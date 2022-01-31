Columnists Dividends of performance contracting in public service

NSSF Board of Trustees chairman Julius Karangi (left) signs a performance contract for the 2019/2020 financial year at a ceremony overseen by then Labour Cabinet minister Ukur Yatani (seated, right). FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ANTHONY MUCHIRI

More by this Author Summary Performance contracts are based on the principal-agent theory, which encapsulates the idea that public sector performance can be improved if specific performance contracts between different actors are implemented.

Performance contracts have facilitated the application of resources towards the achievement of definite objectives and targets in the national development agenda.

Dr Edward Kobuthi’s article appearing in the Business Daily of January 20, entitled ‘What are the dividends of Kenya’s performance contracts after 20 years?’, raises very pertinent issues on the subject of performance contracting.

Whereas the writer notes that there are tremendous gains and singles out Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) as some of the biggest beneficiaries of performance contracting, he raises two issues that this rejoinder seeks to clarify.

The first issue is on the need for periodic review of the scoring criteria and the second is on who the most suitable and neutral arbiter for performance contracting is.

Performance contracts were introduced on a pilot basis in 16 State corporations — 13 of them for a period starting 1st October 1, 2004, to June 2005 and three of them for the period between January 1 and December 2005.

The 16 State corporations recorded an increase of 282 percent in net pre-tax profits over the previous period (2003/4) and an increase of 14 percent over set targets.

In absolute terms, the State corporations achieved Sh9.3 billion against a combined target of Sh 8.2 billion and a previous year's performance of Sh2.4 billion.

The lessons learned in the pilot State corporations were used and incorporated in the performance contracts in the entire public sector for the period starting July 1, 2005, to June 30, 2006.

Performance contracts were rolled out to the entire public service only after the pilot demonstrated a clear ability to yield expected dividends in financial returns, which also corresponded to improved service delivery and accountability.

Performance contracts are based on the principal-agent theory, which encapsulates the idea that public sector performance can be improved if specific performance contracts between different actors are implemented.

A performance contract is hence an accountability tool at one level between a Cabinet Secretary and a Principal Secretary and at a much broader level between the government and the citizens.

Performance contracts, therefore, serve a much broader goal in driving public service performance and accountability beyond the targeted results, which are declared annually.

Every year, the Head of the Public Service has been issuing the Performance Contract Guidelines only after reviewing the previous year’s and getting inputs from key stakeholders. The 18 annual guidelines issued to date can therefore tell the journey performance contracts has gone through to date, because they are not generic.

Each guideline is an improvement from the previous year, either by way of additional scoring criteria, targets or how evaluation is carried out. This does not, however, mean that the government has comprehensively dealt with the subject of periodic reviews and cannot welcome new ideas.

The writer proposed evaluation through a two-lens typology, technical re-tooling and the political support lens. The proposal for technical retooling seeks to review the weighting in use for various performance criteria.

The argument advanced by the writer is that through such review, the very high scores that institutions get on areas such as delivery of mandate, which carry relatively higher weights, render the poor performance in other equally critical areas such as financial stewardship but carrying low weights meaningless.

This proposal is excellent and will definitely be looked into in the subsequent cycles.

The political support lens seeks to review the process of arriving at and agreeing on the performance criteria and the corresponding weight.

On this issue, it is important to point out that performance contract targets are derived from the institutional mandates, national development plans and institutional strategic plans.

The changes proposed under the political lens can be achieved through what the technical retooling seeks to achieve by striving to ensure that the agreed targets are more aligned closely to the citizen needs.

To that extent, it is important to appreciate that performance contracts as a reform initiative cannot be looked at in isolation of other reforms aimed at improving accountability and citizen-centricity in the public service.

The proposal to have the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) as the arbiter in performance contracts is difficult to comprehend given the mandate of the agency.

The CAK is established under the Competition Act No. 12 of 2010 to promote and protect effective competition in markets and prevent misleading market conduct throughout Kenya.

Arbitrating or being responsible for performance contracting is therefore not only outside its scope, but is also unrelated to the organisation’s current mandate with regard to the tools used, skills applied and enabling legislation anchoring execution of its functions.

Article 234 of the Constitution on functions and powers of the Public Service Commission section mandates the commission to “ensure that the public service is efficient and effective”.

An efficient and effective public service not only delivers quality public services consistent with citizen preferences but also fosters economic growth and development by managing fiscal resources prudently.

In 2021, the commission through the National Assembly published the Public Service Commission (Performance Management) Regulations 2021. The introduction of the regulations is part of the wider Public Service Commission Transformation Agenda and its vision of “A Citizen-Centric Public Service”.

They emphasise inculcation of a culture of performance in public organisations, building performance-based management structures and continuously communicating with the citizens to get their feedback.

Performance contracting has therefore been an effective tool for managing performance to achieve desired results in the public service. It is about institutional as well as individual performance, both in quality and quantity.

Performance contracts have facilitated the application of resources towards the achievement of definite objectives and targets in the national development agenda and organisational strategic plans and should be institutionalised as a common practice in the public service.

Mr Muchiri is the chairperson, Public Service Commission