Don’t let foreigners set our policy agenda

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author Summary When will policy decisions start reflecting what we want as a people, when we keep handing over basic State functions — including developing a vision for our tourism policy — to consultants?

Mark you, the consultants have not just been hired for technical expertise: The task they have been given is to define the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife’s vision for the sector.

Today, the making and shaping of economic policy — once the responsibility of a minister, civil servants and Members of Parliament — are being outsourced to management consultants.

I was surprised to learn the other day that the government has hired the high-powered management consultancy firm, Mckinsey, to craft for us ‘a new vision for Kenya’s tourism sector’.

I have nothing against this specific firm. But how can our government be accountable to us when economic policy making continues to be outsourced to foreign management consultants?

In this specific case, the consultants have been tasked to develop a new vision for tourism for Kenya through conducting interviews and collecting views of stakeholders, industry experts and global sector experts.

The task encompasses a desk study on global and local sources of information, including existing national strategies that have been produced by the government, economic blue prints, tourism recovery models, and a study and assessment of views and perspectives of entities such as the World Tourism Council, Euromonitor and IATA.

And, the consultants have come up with a very grand design. They say they will collect views and information from key informants divided into three categories.

First a category grandly described as ‘the core team’. Those who will be interviewed in this category include the Cabinet secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala, top civil servants and heads of parastatals under his ministry.

In the second category, dubbed ‘the strategy circle’, the key informants to be interviewed will include CEOs of high-powered companies and representatives of diplomatic missions and aid agencies.

Finally, views will be sought and collated from the category of informants dubbed ‘reference organisations and partners’ that includes entities such as the Kenya Airports Authority, the Kenya Railways, the Kenya National Highways Authority, the Kenya Association of Travel Agents and the Kenya Tour Operators Association.

What a grand design? It begs the question: does it really make sense for us to seek and hire expensive consultants from outside the country to do for us mere desk studies?

When economic policy is wilfully handed over to management consultants, should the taxpayer be made to endure the burden of paying salaries and fat allowances to those bureaucrats with big and fancy titles sitting on armchairs in red-carpeted offices at Utalii House?

We forget that Kenya, like any other country, has its own homegrown consultants. Personally, I don’t think it is right to give a management consultancy firm the responsibility of shaping such a central plank of our domestic policy agenda.

The biggest problem we have is not a dearth of new ideas on how to revive the tourism sector. The capacity to implement the fresh ideas we come up with is the main problem.

It is time we started stemming the growth in foreign consultancy spending by ministries.

I recently came across an initial inception report on this task that has been compiled by Mckinsey. Reading through what these consultants have produced, what you see is paucity of new thinking.

You don’t see a plan to turbocharge the tourism industry and snap it out of stagnation. What the consultant has come up with reflects low ambition.

It makes the recommendations of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Tourism Recovery Task Force report that was presented to him in March 2015 look inspired in comparison.