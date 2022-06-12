Columnists Donating blood act of selflessness that replenishes health

Yearly, about 118.54 million blood donations are registered worldwide. And the world Blood Donor Day is commemorated each year on June 14 to create awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products.

With more than 33 percent of the global blood donations being given to women, this day provides the opportunity for the government and the health authorities to collect as much blood as possible from volunteers.

Blood is essential to women due to bleeding during childbirth and even before pregnancies, threatening anaemic conditions, making it necessary to educate people more on the importance of donating blood.

There is a need for use of blood and its products to achieve the goals of transfusion and minimise associated risks.

Donating blood at least once a year could reduce the risk of you getting heart attack by about 88 percent, according to the WHO.

Heart attack

Mostly this is associated with iron as healthcare expert say that the high levels of iron in the blood can lead to blood vessels constricted and a risk of heart attack.

With donation of blood, one can reduce the extra iron deposits to give the vessels more room to function optimally.

For some people, donation of blood will offer many health benefits and reducing risks.

This strict regulation of blood banks will mean that a donor is safer than those who do not donate it, at all.

Again, the donated blood saves more lives of people in need during either emergencies or regular procedures that require enough stocks.

Regular blood donation will also help to reduce the weight of the donors, thus helping with fitness goals.

Doctor's opinion

This is helpful for people who are obese and have a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases and other health disorders. Thus, you should make blood donation frequent and regular, but it is more beneficial to consult your doctor before donating blood to avoid any health complications.

Donating blood helps in treating patients who are suffering from cancer of the blood, bleeding disorders, sickle cell anemia, and other hereditary blood abnormalities that affect the blood.

It is important to note that human blood is not and cannot be manufactured in any way but, people are the only source.

This is the reason it is important to donate blood that in the process helps those who need it at an emergency level.

Health professionals

Also, one can store own blood for future needs after making sure the bank is safe.

The government should educate people on the importance of donating blood through having campaigns in rallies and educating people through mass media to spread the word.

This can be done together with health professionals and non-governmental organisations that run similar endeavours with the goal of making the country blood-secure throughout the year.