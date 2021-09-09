Columnists Ease tax burden on the compliant few

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author Summary The tax base is not expanding. The rich are sheltering their wealth in the underground economy, leaving the burden to be carried by the compliant few.

As we have learnt from Nakumatt, Imperial Bank, Chase Bank and Charterhouse Bank — and from the phenomenal upsurge in the number of tax disputes before the Tax Review Tribunal, tax evasion is almost becoming a national sport.

The Kenya Banker’s Association — the banker’s lobby — has just released the latest version of its total tax contribution study.

Conducted on its behalf by the audit and management firm Price Water House Coopers, it is partly corporate propaganda and spin aimed at entrenching the narrative that commercial banks are the most patriotic taxpayers in the land.

It is also part of a campaign to project the view that the commercial banking sector is overtaxed. That they have been forced to follow arcane rules and standards on provisions for bad loans and on a lopsided formula of determining deductibility of the same provisions.

That it is why taxes on bank profits will always remain high even in circumstances where profits for the whole sector are trending downwards.

I choose not to dwell on the spin. I will comment on the broader policy questions which the findings of this study bring to the fore. Indeed, this has once again highlighted a major underlying default in the structure of our fiscal system.

It has revealed that 32 commercial banks involved in the study contributed 7.5 percent of all taxes that go into the exchequer. It is a damning piece of statistic because what it implies is that out of a total of six million active taxpayers in the whole country, 32 contribute such a disproportionate share.

I wish we could get similar numbers for the manufacturing sector. I would like to see numbers on taxes paid by the country’s high networth individuals. Still, the data in this study provide illuminating insights into the phenomenon known as the paradox of the compliant few.

Is this situation sustainable? Honestly, this country cannot run on taxes by the commercial banking sector, Safaricom, and a shrinking group of the so-called large taxpayers. Unless this underlying default in the structure of the fiscal system is repaired, the economy is headed nowhere.

What must be done? I can’t claim to have the answers. It will require a sea change in the mindset of the Kenyan taxpayer and in the professional integrity of our accountants.

In coping with tax evasion, there are no instant recipes. Part of our problem is that we have a tax enforcement regime with a police mentality. In our desire to change the mentality of the taxpayer, we must guard against the dangers of introducing the values of a police state.

The need of the hour is co-operation and mutual respect between government and business. Taxpayer morale is a delicate national asset that must be nurtured and cultivated all the time.

Secondly, it is about time the Treasury and Parliament conducted a thorough audit of the whole regime of tax incentives and remissions.

Last year, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, said that a report of a recent tax expenditure analysis had revealed that the government forgoes about six per cent of GDP every year through tax incentives to companies.

That the report had revealed that in the financial year 2018 alone, the tax revenue foregone by government as a result of these tax incentives amounted to a whopping Sh535 billion. I think we have reached a point where we must now audit the whole regime and interrogate all incentives for cost and benefit.

Still, we must not forget the best way of getting compliance and changing mindsets is proving to the taxpayer that he is benefiting from the taxes he pays.

If you don’t prove to the taxpayer that he is benefiting and that the taxes he pays are not just going into corruption and into expanding the waists of the political elite, you will not get anywhere. You cannot just police your way to achieving better tax compliance.