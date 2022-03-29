Columnists Election campaign tunes call attention to copyright

Gospel musician Reginah Muthoga (second right) on stage with, among others, the Azimio La Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga (centre), during a campaign meeting at the Thika Greens Stadium in January. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By MBUGUA NJOROGE

The song Sipangwingwi has gained traction of gigantic propositions as politicians jostle for elective seats. It has almost been adopted by the Kenya Kwanza coalition as its signature tune.

This phenomenon spans across the political divide in the run-up to the August 9 General Election. Azimio la Umoja has found a tune in Lelo ni Lelo by Emmanuel Musindi.

Regrettably, politicians and political parties, nay, policymakers have given the music industry lip service. Musicians are only called upon by the political elites to propel and sustain their political careers.

As soon as the political contest is over, the musicians are back to oblivion.

This frozen wasteland pushes musicians to freeze up in time until the next electoral cycle from whence they are thawed and then called once again to the national stage to propagate, reinvigorate and jump-start dying political careers.

These politicians seldom ask or delve into the affairs or plight of the musicians. Few political parties have articulated in their manifestos how they will address the quandary of the music industry.

These political manifestos usually contain lofty ideas of how a political party intends to transform the social, economic, and political schemata in Kenya.

However, they give little attention to the destiny of music and creative sector. As soon as a new administration assumes power the sector is left to its own devices.

The challenges bedevilling Kenyan music are far and wide. The royalty collected is usually low, meaning that musicians end up getting peanuts or no royalty at all.

The music associations are always on the receiving end, even though they have been operating on a survival mode for years now. This sorry situation is instigated by weak policies and administrative interventions.

To start with, awareness of intellectual property (IP) rights is at its lowest ebb. This is even though IP rights are duly enshrined in the constitution. The supreme law obliges the government to support, promote and protect the intellectual rights of people of Kenya.

These constitutional dictates remain a mirage as millions of Kenyans continue to exploit copyrighted works unabated. In retrospect, musicians in the developed world continue to reap handsomely from their works given that these countries support, protect and promote musicians’ proprietary interest in their works.

Secondly, the level of copyright compliance remains low as a result of businesses failing or refusing to pay for the exploitation of copyrighted works. Indeed public service vehicles (PSVs), broadcasters, political parties and politicians stand accused of failing to meet this sacrosanct obligation to the creative industry.

Thirdly, the government through the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and other music associations are yet to optimise on copyright dividends due to limited copyright compliance. Several users of copyrightable works are yet to be brought into the copyright compliance bracket.

Indeed, several counties such as Isiolo, West Pokot, Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, Lamu, Mandera, Tana River among others that have remained outside copyright levy bracket.

Fourthly, the copyright enforcement has been in a state of limbo since 2019 when the Inspector-General of Police issued an order prohibiting police officers from supporting music associations in their enforcement efforts.

The decree offends Article 40(5) of the Constitution that requires the government to support, protect and promote intellectual property rights of people of Kenya.

These legitimate expectations are underpinned by the Copyright Act which empowers police officers to act as inspectors of copyright. This action by the police boss has denied the industry of a great deal of fortune and given naysayers fodder to demonise music members’ associations for allegedly failing to meet their obligations of collecting and distributing adequate royalties to their members.

All these factors have worked in unison to constrict revenue collection to an all-time low. This has in turn birthed a cyclic blame game pitting the copyright regulator on the one hand and the music associations on the other. The bone of contention usually revolves around inability of music associations to meet 70:30 royalty versus administrative ratio.

It is an open secret that music associations are unable to conform to this ratio due to decreased revenues that have inadvertently led to an increase on administrative fixed cost vis-a-vis distributable revenue.

The associations have held that if all issues are addressed, revenues are bound to increase tremendously. Take a hypothetical case, if today the music association's fixed cost is Sh 30 million per year and revenue generated is Sh50 million per year, there is only Sh20 million left for distribution.

This translates to 60 percent as administrative cost and 40 percent as royalty ratio. The government and politicians, political parties should heed the cry of musicians and music associations to insulate the creative sector interests in their manifestos and policy pronouncements.

Additionally, they should allow association to enter into agreement with government bodies, akin to the current arrangement with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) where broadcasters are required to clear fast with music associations before being granted licences.

Dr Njoroge is the chief executive of the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP)