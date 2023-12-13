Columnists Embrace managed services to make your company more agile

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By PETER GITONGA

More by this Author

Every day, we depend on managed services, often without realising it. Whether it's childcare, household assistance, taxi services, or culinary expertise, any service that enhances efficiency and saves time can be considered a form of managed service. Crucial utilities such as electricity, water, and waste disposal also fall under the umbrella of managed services.

As the complexities of day-to-day operations continue to grow, businesses and public sector entities are increasingly turning to managed services for external support.

In Kenya, the growth of complementary services or products is delivering significant benefits to customers. Examples include the KCB M-Pesa savings and loan service (a collaboration between KCB Bank Kenya and Safaricom) and the M-Shwari suite of mobile-accessible banking products (developed by NCBA Bank and Safaricom).

However, while these partnerships offer significant advantages, they also introduce additional complexities. Businesses must now navigate the challenges of coordinating and integrating services while safeguarding intellectual property and customer data. This has created a more intricate environment that demands effective management.

Across industries, top executives now face significant operational challenges. Issues relating to global supply chains, cybersecurity, a hybrid workforce, global semiconductor challenges, geopolitics and the aftereffects of the Covid-19 pandemic have raised the pressure on Chief Information Officers (CIOs), particularly in the banking and other technology-dependent sectors.

While organisations strive to expand, build exceptional teams, comply with regulations, and deliver value to shareholders, they simultaneously face operational, decision-making, and technology support challenges. Ensuring data protection and transactional security has become increasingly complex.

To address these problems, many executives seek the help of local and international institutions. Audit firms’ technology divisions and other consultants are trying to address the issues that affect many organisations in their pursuit of blue-chip status. However, the solutions remain elusive.

So, to remain competitive, these organisations need to reimagine their delivery models to meet the demands of the digital age.

One solution is to delegate the development and management of their information and communication technology (ICT) systems to specialised professionals. This approach enables non-IT companies to focus instead on delivering excellent customer service – and allows both CIOs and CEOs to shift their attention from firefighting to enhancing their user experience.

The writer is the General Manager: Managed Services at Dimension Data East Africa.