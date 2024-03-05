Columnists End graft, communicate better to make Kenyans see paying taxes as civic duty

End graft, communicate better to make Kenyans see paying taxes as civic duty. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author

A former senior editor used to have a label she used quite often when classifying Kenyan approaches to money, transparency and honesty: calling it the ‘Robin Hood’ syndrome.

It always surprised me she used British folklore to make her point, as she had no British connections I knew of, but her reference was, nonetheless, to a long-ago English baron who robbed the rich to pay the poor. He was a hero, made legendary by helping the masses to avoid starvation caused by extreme taxation that was used solely for wasteful leadership extravagance

In this dynamic, at least, it was a perfect reference to the general attitude to taxes in our nation, and the reason why 83 percent of jobs in Kenya remain off the radar, in the so-called informal sector.

Indeed, the informal economy is estimated to account for a full third of all our economic activities. Yet, it has created a vicious cycle that is politically destructive and damaging for everyone.

The more that Kenyans avoid taxes, the more disconnected they are from seeking accountability. You may not hold a Public Accounts Committee report identifying a trillion shillings lost from public spending as a good thing.

But you are less likely to care about it when none of that trillion was yours (presuming you also managed to avoid the VAT payable on your farm implements, too).

But once you are a direct taxpayer, it doesn’t sit quite so loosely when the money you earned and sweated for and knowingly handed over for honourable public spending appears to have funded further, massive public-sector thefts.

Yet, for so long as so few Kenyans are paying taxes, the government budgets for everything are made strained, and the entitlement from anyone in the informal sector to a good road, school for their children, clinic or tuberculosis treatment is a theft of its own: ‘Give me the road, but let others pay for it.’

Kenya absolutely needs to get the informal sector into the tax net. It already has rules in place so that it is not taxing people into starvation, as thresholds on minimum taxable incomes. But its credibility in collecting remains a bullet-shot life raft.

At base, our informal sector thinking thrives on a single notion, that the government cannot be trusted with the money it raises and does not deliver.

End the graft, and do better at communicating the public sector delivery, and paying taxes could yet emerge as a civic duty and honourable citizenship. But keep stealing, and let’s hear why people should send in their funds for that. The problem is the public-sector thieves, creating a rationale for private-sector thieving too.

The writer is a development communication specialist.