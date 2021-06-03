Columnists Ethical dilemmas in Covid vaccination

A Kenyan health worker administers the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to colleagues to help fight coronavirus at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021. PHOTO | FILE

By BITANGE NDEMO

As the impact of Covid-19 became a global crisis, the immediate attention that every leader and scientists focused on was how we can treat or control it.

When news on vaccine discoveries emerged, there was hope. But quickly this has been mingled with ethical dilemmas around the various vaccines. One such vaccine that has received mixed reactions is the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In Europe for example, several countries have rejected AstraZeneca vaccine. While in the US, the administration recently announced that they will be sending 60 million doses of the same vaccine to other countries. The White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, affirmed this when she said, “We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against Covid.”

President Joe Biden’s attempt to get the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to take the 60 million doses also failed to materialise. Instead, Modi wanted the US to release more raw materials to India so that they could manufacture the vaccine for the country and export it to other countries.

In his BMU publication, Owen Dyer says that offering AstraZeneca to the US population would lead to higher rates of vaccine refusal. Maybe that might explain why the Government decided to send the doses to other countries.

Brazil, which still is in a crisis mode, says that the vaccine doesn’t respond to the kind of strain in that country. Expired consignments of AstraZeneca have also found their way into Malawi. The Malawian government quickly responded by rejecting the consignment. South Africa has also rejected it.

While we can say that so far, the pandemic has largely spared Africa, there is an emerging narrative that rich countries are under pressure to help poor countries. A euphemism for Africa to access vaccines.

What is not being said is the fact that the impact of the pandemic in Africa is not that too urgent to subject their people to accept a vaccine that has been rejected by several countries.

Another concern arises from the fact that Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) has said nothing about the ongoing debate about AstraZeneca. Its role was to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines as directed by the WHO and other public and private sector coalitions dealing with access to vaccines.

Covax should have facilitated upstream manufacturing of the vaccine as a strategy to develop broader capacity globally and how to effectively deal with a persisting pandemic or any other future crises.

In the absence of such collaboration, doubt will set in, that might affect Africa’s acceptance of any vaccine. As political scientists will say geopolitics is causing all these dilemmas. For example, the increased tension between the US and China on the matter seems to give a monopoly to only one side of the story. Yet, competition is necessary to lower the cost of vaccines.

Africa has been battling many viral diseases and it is misleading to assume the continent doesn’t have choices to deal with the pandemic. Any curious person should know that the continent has had its own mitigation. And what has helped much of the African continent at the height of the pandemic were several plant-based extracts that had positive therapeutic effects.

But the problem we are facing is that the scientists who were extracting enzymes from medicinal plants did not have the confidence to speak out. Some gathered the data but they cannot publish because the data wasn’t randomised. It is a tragedy that even in a crisis, African scientists seek to follow standard research methods.

Last week’s article by Adam Rogers in WIRED says, “most of scientific trials looking for drugs to use against Covid-19 were crap. They either weren’t randomised or didn’t compare people who get a drug to similar people who don’t....”

Given all these developments, I doubt if the people of Africa will accept vaccines that are rejected elsewhere.

Ndemo is a professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Nairobi’s School of Business.