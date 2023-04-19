Columnists Experiential entrepreneurship education can help unlock jobs

About two out of every 10 young adult Kenyans aged between 18-24 years are engaged in entrepreneurship, which is double the global average.

This shows that there is a high entrepreneurship spirit among Kenyans and the need to sharpen these skills even as early as the secondary school level.

It would prepare many high school leavers to seek their own employment in a country where formal job growth consistently trails the number of secondary school and university graduates.

Teaching entrepreneurship as part of the school curriculum, and consistently merging that with experiential learning is one of the ways to empower our young people to create future productive job opportunities for themselves and others.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2020 Report, which covers 43 countries, including Kenya, the rate of early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA) among young people aged 18-24 in Kenya was 17.4 percent, compared to the average of 11.5 percent across all participating economies.

This suggests that Kenya has a relatively high level of youth entrepreneurship.

The importance of entrepreneurship education in promoting entrepreneurial activity among young people is also highlighted in the GEM report.

It notes that individuals who have participated in entrepreneurship education programmes are more likely to start businesses, have higher levels of confidence in their entrepreneurial abilities, and are more likely to perceive entrepreneurship as a desirable career choice.

The Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge, for example, builds the ability of secondary school learners to solve real-world problems.

It utilises a competency-based approach reinforcing the development of learners’ 21st Century skills such as collaboration, communication, creativity, critical thinking, innovation and problem-solving, as well as the 13 entrepreneurial competencies — need to achieve, need for autonomy, taking action & initiative, values, self-efficacy, resilience, resourcefulness, money sense, mobilising others, high-performance teams, innovative problem solving, opportunity identification, and opportunity assessment.