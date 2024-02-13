Columnists Explore use of biochar as alternative to the expensive chemical fertilisers

Biochar-based fertilizer. Biochar needs nothing except farm waste. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author

Just occasionally, we all do something so illogical and costly that it becomes a conundrum that seems unsolvable — in understanding why we do it.

A case in point is using fertiliser. The reality is that enriching our own soil is so easy, so cheap, and so much more effective than chemical fertiliser, that I, for one, cannot grasp why we don’t just do it ourselves.

The secret, and apparently it is some kind of secret, despite creating some of the world’s earliest flourishing civilisations thousands of years ago, is biochar.

It needs nothing except farm waste: old maize husks, stalks and leaves, dried chicken droppings are a good addition, but any leaves, branches or organic rubbish. And it requires only digging a trench, filling it loosely with the waste, and lighting it from the top —so that it burns slowly and with very little smoke.

After a few hours, it is rendered into a pile of blackened char that is more powerful and long-lasting in lifting yields than any known chemical fertiliser.

The blackened char needs to be doused in water or covered with soil to stop it burning further, and then mixed half and half with manure and left to sit for two weeks before digging in.

It then lifts yields immediately by around 500 percent (depending on how poor the soil was before) and enriches the soil for hundreds of years ahead. And before this gets dismissed by the seasonal sceptics as unscientific, go search the Internet yourself for the tests done on the ‘terra preta’ made by small farmers in South America adding biochar more than 2,000 years ago.

It still sits in strips beside horrible agricultural soils, retaining water, staying moist in drought, and feeding plants, as the untreated soil beside it does none of those things.

Yet, rather than dig and burn —which incidentally reduces carbon emissions done this way — we expend huge private and public funds bringing in massive volumes of chemical fertilisers that last barely more than a year: and keep us on a forever cycle of top-ups to fend off abysmal harvests.

It’s like eating expensive sweets for an hour of energy versus using way less money to plant a year's worth of maize for 12 months of energy: who got us on to these sweets?

Either way, for any farmer, policy maker, development expert, or anyone at all who would like five times more harvest, with increased disease resistance, at almost no spending: just dig a small hole, make some biochar.

It will be the most income-generating, wealth-creating hole you will ever dig, a half-day project that changes your family’s fortunes for generations.

The writer is a development communication specialist.