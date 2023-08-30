Columnists FDIs: Why Kenya continues to punch below its weight

Guests during a November 2022 investor briefing in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s enormous potential for economic growth is well documented. Therefore, at this crucial juncture in the nation’s economic development, the answers to three interwoven questions should shape the government’s policymaking calculus.

First, how beneficial is foreign direct investment (FDI) for Kenya? Second, how successful is the Kenyan government at attracting it? And, third, what measures would make Kenya a more attractive destination for international capital?

The empirical evidence compiled by leading economists and other social scientists strongly suggests FDI has a positive and significant impact on economic growth in developing countries.

Fundamentally, FDI promotes economic growth by increasing the volume of investment and its efficiency.

But, is Kenya doing enough to attract FDI? The answer appears to be no. According to Santander Trade, “Foreign investments in Kenya remain relatively weak considering the size of its economy and its level of development.”

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s World Investment Report 2023 found FDI in Kenya totalled only $759 million in 2020, an enormous 66 percent decline since 2011.

In recent years, the Kenyan government has taken some steps to attract FDI. Business creation and property registration procedures were simplified, the processing term was shortened, and the payment of taxes was made easier.

Lately, the information technology sector has attracted the most FDI, as well as banking, tourism, infrastructure, and mineral extraction.

Consequently, Kenya now ranks 56th out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s most recent “Doing Business” ranking, which constitutes highly unsatisfactory progress.

Due to the unnecessarily low level of FDI flowing into the country, the positive impact on Kenya’s economic performance has been frustratingly limited.

Since the 2007 presidential election, the potential advantages for attracting FDI have been overshadowed by negative elements, such as tribal strife, political corruption, mistakes made in conducting reforms, legislative and institutional instability, and bureaucratic stasis, all of which provoked mistrust within the global investment community.

Among foreign business contacts exclusively surveyed by the Democracy Institute and Kehosa Investments, the most frequently cited reasons for the low level of FDI in Kenya are a perceived high level of political corruption, a sclerotic legal system, the risk of terrorist attacks, ethnic and tribal tensions, high energy costs, poor infrastructure, difficulties obtaining work permits, and the fact that foreigners are not permitted to own land in Kenya.

Consequently, global investors generally have adopted a wait-and-see approach, especially as property rights are inadequately defined.

Furthermore, Kenya’s potential for receiving FDI has been insufficiently promoted at the international level.

Patrick Basham directs the Democracy Institute, a London-based think tank.

Armstrong Ongera directs Nairobi-based Kehosa Investments and has founded several charitable and environmental organisations.