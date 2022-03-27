Columnists Financial inclusion: Don’t leave adolescents behind

By HABIL OLAKA

This month, the world marked Global Money Week (GMW) that seeks to highlight the importance of promoting financial literacy among young people.

Amid efforts to anchor and strengthen recovery, lessons gleaned from the Covid-19 disruption demand a fresh look at opportunities that have probably been overlooked in the past. For while the pandemic has foisted a decline in the global economy, it has also revealed opportunities that can be tapped into through innovative solutions to infuse growth.

In such opportunities, innovation remains a key ingredient, potentially aiding strategies for harnessing and unleashing the potential of youth-led, women-owned enterprises and SMEs.

According to the 2019 census, 75 percent of Kenya’s population is under the age of 35. However, with low access to opportunities and a high level of unemployment, young people are not optimally participating in the national economic development agenda.

It is, therefore, instructive to make conscious efforts towards impressing upon young people the need to make wise financial decisions early in life. Policy interventions also hold a great promise with regard to playing a faciliatory role. I am convinced that instilling financial literacy in adolescents and youth can ingrain important skills that will ultimately prove invaluable in their transition into adulthood.

It is an ingredient that should be considered for inclusion in the mainstream education system, especially the unfolding content-based curriculum. Exposing young people, especially those in high school, to good financial habits early enables them to mature into financially responsible citizens.

Granted, there has been notable progress in the financial inclusion of young people. However, there is a gap in serving adolescents between the age of 13 and 17. This is a significant age group, vulnerable and at a stage where adult support is critical in helping them navigate the complexities of life. It is a fabulous opportunity to impart positive skills, behaviours, and attitudes, especially on money.

Generally, adolescents experience limited access to independent financial tools, have low control over the money they get and lack relevant personalised offers. It is, therefore, instructive for stakeholders to collaborate towards providing this age group the support structures and tools that will help accelerate their financial inclusion in a timely manner.

A growing number of initiatives around the world are demonstrating that contrary to conventional belief, even poor and vulnerable youth can accumulate savings and assets— when the right tools and interventions are available.

Developing cost-effective products and delivery systems to serve adolescent youth, more so those from low-income populations remains a key opportunity towards harnessing their full potential.

For low-income young people in developing countries such as Kenya, savings can be a springboard to a better future. Research has shown that giving young people the tools to accumulate savings not only opens economic opportunities but also affects their attitudes and behaviours in positive ways.

Savings can help young people fund future education or start small businesses. They can also improve self-esteem and future orientation, which can, in turn, help them make positive choices about schooling and health. Such choices affect young people’s lives for years to come.

The onus, thus, is on stakeholders in the financial services sector to further financial literacy initiatives, exploring opportunities that can fully bring young people into the financial system. A truly accommodative financial system should be aligned to the egalitarian dictum that says true inclusion must not leave anyone behind.

Dr Olaka is the Kenya Bankers Association CEO