Financiers, policy makers need to lift women businesses

By ELIZABETH WASUNNA-OCHWA

Closing the gender inequality gap remains an economic challenge but a necessity. Gladly, a lot of effort is underway to narrow this disparity.

In Africa, women are determined to thrive financially and support their households and communities. A study by Forbes further indicates that 96 percent of women have primary or shared responsibility for family financial decisions, and 70-80 percent of all consumer purchases are driven by women, through buying power and influence.

Even more importantly, women own and lead roughly 30 percent of all SMEs in the world, and SMEs account for 70 percent of employment worldwide. In emerging markets, these businesses contribute up to 45 percent of total employment and 33 percent of GDP.

Although one-third of registered SMEs globally are estimated to have been created by women, with close to 100 million women running established businesses, the gap between women and men remains significant.

In Kenya, women make about 52 percent of the country’s population and about 30 percent of registered businesses are women-owned but their financial inclusion remains slim.

Women only hold less than 10 percent of the registered title deeds in Kenya that makes it difficult for women-led SMEs to access higher amounts of credit usually supported by collateral.

One way to economically empower women is to fund female-owned businesses. To fast-track realisation of women empowerment goals, favourable policies must be mooted to support private-sector efforts. Private sector investments and relevant technical support are required to expand opportunities for women to succeed in business.

Financial institutions should provide services to women entrepreneurs while corporations find ways to support and bring more women SMEs into their value chains.

There should be a deliberate effort to ensure that year on year there are more women-owned SMEs being supported in each corporate value chain. This means that it is a deliverable tracked at the highest level of business to ensure that each corporate firm contributes to SDG 5 that supports the growth of gender equality.

As this growth takes place then investors need to be mobilised to make more funding available for investments in women entrepreneurs.

The public sector has an equally important role to play in both addressing the constraints and biases that hold back women entrepreneurs and providing opportunities that help them grow. Governments can put in place policies that promote female entrepreneurship to increase women’s access to capital and networks that will enable them to realise their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Another way to encourage female entrepreneurship is by increasing women’s financial literacy as a move to close part of the financing gap.

Banks and digital financial services can teach basic financial literacy to their clients. Through these programmes, financial service providers can grow their client base, create greater customer loyalty and ensure more reliable returns.