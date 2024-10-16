Focus on reactivating investor accounts to boost NSE liquidity

Only 2.48 percent of Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC) share accounts actively participated in trading last year. The rest remain frozen due to inactivity. These statistics are worrying as the inactivity of such a large percentage of accounts affects market liquidity.

This situation highlights the need for better engagement and activation strategies to increase investor participation in the market.

The large number of frozen accounts and the low trading activity in recent years may also indicate a need for reforms or updates to the account management practices to better support the market and its participants.

For instance, a recent Deloitte report shows that private equity firms often avoid exiting through the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) due to market illiquidity and a complex listing process. And liquidity in the context of a securities exchange refers to the ease of buying and selling securities.

If the market liquidity is low and the listing process is perceived to be arduous, private equity firms will be less incentivised to exit through the stock market.

This explains the emergence of private capital markets in some emerging economies. Investors are increasingly drawn to the private markets for their potential for higher returns, reduced volatility, and the allure of investing in companies with significant growth potential.

The discourse on NSE's liquidity has taken the financial literacy and awareness route. Some experts argue that before we consider having companies listed on the stock markets, players should redouble their efforts to make people understand the simple process of buying and selling shares in the securities market.

This comprehensive understanding is crucial for grasping how each participant contributes to the overall market ecosystem.

This is crucial. As a country, we cannot talk of capital market development, without stock market participation, and neither can we talk of participation when people are still unaware of the simplest and yet the most important process in stock market operations.

For instance, Margaret, a 35-year-old retail investor must first open a CDSC account, facilitated by a licensed broker (market participants). This account is essential as it acts as a central repository where the investor’s shares are held electronically.

Once the CDSC account is active, Margaret gets the opportunity to buy and sell shares on the securities market. The multi-stage process has distinct participants with very distinct roles (brokers who execute trades, the CDSC manages the settlement of transactions, and the NSE itself, provides the platform for trading).

The efficiency and effectiveness of these roles directly impact market liquidity an influences investor decisions, such as private equity firm’s exit strategy.

Going forward, a multifaceted and more inclusive approach to increasing the level of investor participation in the stock market is essential.

Relying on the regulator, who has a twin role of regulating and developing, is not sufficient. More efforts are needed from other stakeholders to address the issue of inactive CDSC accounts

Edwin Obonyo, PhD Student at Strathmore Business School