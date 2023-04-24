Columnists Food poisoning in schools point to a system that needs fixing urgently

Butere Boys High School students going home after school closed indefinitely by the Ministry of Education on April 04, 2023, following a suspected cholera outbreak. FILE PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NMG

The recent tragic disease outbreaks in schools should not only concern us all but they should also jolt us into action.

From a public health standpoint, these and other food poisoning incidents across the country are an indictment of our food safety systems and a pointer to a wider problem.

As usual, when such incidents occur they are met with public shock and outrage punctuated by predictable pronouncements from politicians and administrators along with hastily organised inspections and promises of immediate investigations, among other ‘knee-jerk’ reactions.

But what is needed is a thorough and systematic investigation of the underlining causes and long-term solutions to alleviate the needless loss of life and suffering.

The official report indicated two pathogens – Salmonella typhi and Escherichia coli – to be the likely causes of the disease outbreaks that occurred in Mukumu Girls and Butere Boys in Kakamega County.

The report also recommended a raft of public health measures to prevent the further spread of the diseases.

While the advisory helps, making piecemeal recommendations rather than taking a holistic approach is short-termism that will not eliminate this public health problem long-term.

One cannot reasonably expect ad-hoc and reactive inspections to identify and prevent potential food poisoning incidents from occurring.

What stops a recurrence of similar outbreaks or more catastrophic incidents in different localities?

It is practically impossible to ensure the safety of food in schools or similar settings if the water utilised or the food supplied comes in already contaminated, workers do not have basic training on sanitation and hygiene as well as proper food handling, and there is an absence of even the most rudimentary food safety processes.

Then there is the question of whether our schools have any form of preventative, emergency, and recovery processes in place.

At the national level, when such incidents occur, do we have an epidemiological system that regularly captures and analyses data to identify risk factors and transmission patterns of infectious diseases, to shape evidence-based policymaking?

In my opinion, as a nation, we lack a coordinated food safety framework that provides a systematic approach for prevention, surveillance, and better response and recovery from health risks associated with food hazards.

What we need is a comprehensive plan that is stringently implemented and that transcends county and national levels in efforts to prevent food safety incidents from happening, rather than our reactive, short-sighted, after-the-fact clean-up approach.

In 2021, the government, initiated discussions on a national food safety policy and a food and feed safety coordination Bill; revisiting that conversation may be a useful starting point in sustainably addressing this public health menace.