Food safety, sustainability a shared responsibility from farm to fork

By CHRISTOPHE ORCET

As the global community’s attention is drawn towards food safety and food standards, it is crucial to recognise the pivotal role retailers play in ensuring the well-being of customers.

Food safety refers to the proper handling, storage, processing and distribution of food products, an especially critical concept when dealing with food that spoils easily, such as raw meat and seafood, fresh fruit, and dairy, among others.

Food safety is not merely a concern for producers and suppliers; it extends to every stage of the retail process, from farm to fork.

With a rising interest in organic products and an increased awareness of food sources, customers are better equipped to make healthier food choices for their families.

Modern shoppers know that seeking out food retailers with a proven track record in food safety is critical.

The foundation of food safety lies in the hands of the producers, and as such, retailers actively collaborate with their suppliers to ensure the implementation of robust food safety practices at the source.

One of the most vital aspects of this is partnering with local farmers to understand local regulations and promote best agricultural practices.

By investing in the well-being of farmers in Kenya, retailers have helped foster a sustainable supply chain whilst supporting the local economy through job creation and circulation of money across the economic pyramid.

This local approach also ensures that customers have access to sufficient affordable and nutritious food for an active and healthy life – and aids in promoting national food security which is one of the government’s key priorities.

Besides local partnerships, efficient shipping and logistics are critical to preserving food safety during transportation.

Supporting suppliers to adhere to set out local and international legislation and regulations on food safety and handling processes is critical in quality assurance and the safety of societies that host retail establishments.

As part of local regulations on food safety processes, retailers have to continuously prioritise well-maintained refrigeration systems, regularly monitor temperature controls, and enforce proper rotation of perishable items to minimise the risk of bacterial growth.

This enhances food safety.

Existing market requirements and the global push for social protection have translated to the integration of food safety and sustainability.

Farm-to-fork sourcing has become an industry buzzword, and many restaurants, from local mom-and-pops to high-end fine dining, have espoused this trend.

Highlighting seasonal products brings awareness about sustainability and food freshness into customers' hands. One vital tool in achieving sustainability is reducing food waste.

For retailers, this means implementing strategies such as product rotation, inventory management, and collaborations with like-minded organisations.

The writer is the regional director of Carrefour- East Africa, Majid AlFuttaim Retail.