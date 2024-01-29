Columnists Food service industry in Africa should gear up for key changes

This year will be pivotal to the global food service industry, with major shifts in sustainability, customer preference, and technology expected to impact the operations of restaurants, hotels, and other types of diners.

By PRISCILLA GATHUNGU

The impact will be felt most strongly in the developing world, where urbanisation and exposure to global trends are driving a growing preference for restaurant dining and the adoption of digital food service channels.

According to Virtue Market Research, the Middle East and Africa Fast Food Market, valued at $33.88 billion, is exected to reach $62.44 billion by 2030, with a projected growth rate of 9.2 percent from 2024 to 2030. Such expansion highlights the importance of the food service industry in the continent's economic and food security prospects.

Among these anticipated changes is a greater emphasis on sustainability, with consumers becoming more conscious of their environmental footprint and demanding more eco-friendly practices from the businesses they patronise.

This shift necessitates the adoption of sustainable sourcing practices, the reduction of food waste, and the elimination of single-use plastics. In light of this, establishments that demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability are more likely to attract and retain environmentally conscious customers.

From an operational standpoint, technology integration is poised to reshape how customers interact with the food service industry. Technology will continue to streamline operations and improve the overall dining experience, from mobile ordering and contactless payments to AI-powered menu recommendations.

Investing in cutting-edge technology is critical to increasing efficiency and catering to tech-savvy consumers who value convenience.

In this regard, the rise of online food delivery platforms will fuel the expansion of ‘dark’ kitchens and delivery-only models. Virtual kitchens will be inspired to meet the needs of the digital consumer by the demand for quick and convenient dining.

Brick-and-mortar restaurants will continue, but those that adapt their operations in response to the demand for online services will be even more successful.

The author is the Group CEO of Java House Africa.