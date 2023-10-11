Columnists Fostering human rights in digital world

By BITANGE NDEMO

In our increasingly interconnected world, the internet has emerged as an enabler of progress, a source of information, and a platform for communication. But even though the digital revolution has the power to be a force for good, it also presents challenges to preserving human rights and freedoms.

This is a factor during this year’s Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Kyoto, Japan, which is taking place from 8th-12th October 2023. Established by the United Nations in 2006 to bring together governments, civil society, private sector organisations, technical experts, and academia, it provides space where various multi-stakeholders can dialogue inclusively on internet-related issues.

This year’s theme – Internet We Want - is facilitating discussions and policymaking related to the Internet and is also looking at the future of the internet. A group of nations tabled five crucial principles in a declaration for the future of the Internet. These include protecting human rights, promoting a global internet that allows the free flow of information, advancing inclusive and affordable connectivity, fostering trust in the digital ecosystem through privacy protection, and upholding the multistakeholder approach to governance.

It is crucial also to preserve and strengthen this multistakeholder approach, which has enabled the internet to thrive as an open and accessible platform.

This includes actively involving various stakeholders in Internet governance discussions and resisting attempts to centralise control.

Participants called for measures to ensure that the digital realm does not become a tool for oppression or surveillance. Regardless of location or background, everyone should have the right to express their thoughts, access information, and engage in online activities without fear of censorship or persecution.

They called on governments, private sectors, CSOs, academia, various organisations, and communities to safeguard online freedoms and privacy. But for this to succeed, it involves developing and implementing robust legal frameworks that can be used to protect individuals from unwarranted surveillance, censorship, and discrimination.

And tech companies can also play a pivotal role in respecting and upholding these rights by ensuring that their platforms prioritise user privacy and security.

The other area is expanding infrastructure and providing affordable internet access to marginalised communities. Initiatives like public Wi-Fi, community networks, and innovative low-cost technologies can be instrumental in connecting the unconnected.

Access to the internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity in the modern world. Yet, millions of people, especially in underserved and remote areas, still lack access to affordable, reliable, and high-speed connectivity. Bridging this digital divide is paramount to unlocking the digital economy's full potential and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Since the internet has become a global public resource transcending borders, everyone has a right to access it. We must, therefore, preserve its nature as an open and accessible platform for the free exchange of information, ideas, and knowledge.

Censorship, content restrictions, and the stifling of dissent should have no place in a global digital ecosystem that values progress and inclusivity.

To promote the free flow of information, we must encourage policies supporting net neutrality, ensuring that internet service providers do not discriminate against specific content or applications. Additionally, international cooperation and agreements should be established to prevent undue control over the Internet by any single entity or government.

Privacy and data security concerns have grown exponentially as we embrace the digital era. People are increasingly aware of the value of their personal information and the need to be protected from unauthorised access, misuse, or breaches.

This calls for organisations to prioritise robust data protection measures which can be used to promote trust in the digital ecosystem. It incorporates implementing stringent cybersecurity protocols, transparent data handling practices, and adherence to privacy regulations such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Furthermore, individuals should be educated about their rights and encouraged to take control of their data through privacy settings and consent management.

The Internet's success is rooted in its decentralised, multistakeholder governance model. This vision of the digital future is worth striving for because this is where technology truly serves the betterment of humanity.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.