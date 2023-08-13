Columnists Friendly policies, financial access key to expanding home ownership

The newly constructed Affordable Houses at Buxton Point Estate in Mombasa in this photo taken on July 4, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By RICHARD GITAHI

More by this Author

As the cost of living in the country continues to rise, affordable housing has become a pressing need for many people.

Sadly, more Kenyans continue to see their hopes of home ownership shattered due to a housing supply shortage.

This shortage is acute in the affordable homes segment. Young first-time home buyers and investors are losing hope of ever experiencing this element of the Kenyan dream.

World Bank data indicates that the supply of housing units is currently at less than 50,000 units annually, below the target number, culminating in a housing deficit of over two million units, with nearly 61 percent of urban households living in slums.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, for its part, says that only 21.3 percent of the population in Kenyan urban areas live in their own homes with the rest renting.

Kenya trails its peers like South Africa and Ghana whose urban home ownership rates stand at 53.0 percent and 47.2 percent respectively.

The government can make housing more affordable to more Kenyans, and in turn, create new channels to boost overall economic growth.

Collaborations between government and the private sector, therefore, need to be nurtured with an accommodative policy and regulatory environment.

Financial incentives could also encourage investors in the housing sector to build new homes that are within reach for many first-time homeowners.

Numerous benefits can equally be attributed to improving access to housing finance, including economic growth, job creation, and the deepening of the financial sector.

In essence, to drive the housing agenda further, narrowing the affordability gap in the housing market and improving financing for both developers and tenants is crucial.

For long, banks have had limited access to long-term funding with a few institutions having accessed capital markets to fund mortgages.

On that account, the country ought to explore the role of savings and credit cooperative societies (saccos) to help bridge the gap in the housing finance market.

Until we can provide housing that artisans can afford, only then can we guarantee affordable housing.

The writer is the Trust Secretary of the Safaricom Staff Pension Scheme.