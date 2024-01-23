Columnists Funding education as the route to building, delivering lasting peace

By JAMES GATERE

The 2024 International Day of Education will be the sixth. Marked every January 24 since 2019, this year's theme is “Learning for Lasting Peace”.

Schools are more than just learning institutions. They are wellsprings of camaraderie, centres for mental and physical health development, a place to obtain healthy nutrition and the perfect environment for positive character building.

Africa has had varied histories of peace and conflict through local, civil, and international disputes.

The need for more aggressive education programmes to drive development and teach younger generations a deep sense of cohesion, which will contribute to peace and stability, has emerged in recent decades as populations get younger.

Education can become a foremost agent for peace when learning curriculum frameworks are developed with equality, inclusivity, fairness, and openness. Wholesome education brings down socioeconomic and sociocultural barriers, preparing the ground for diverse yet cohesive communities.

Conversely, the effects of conflict on education are apparent. According to the Global Peace Index 2023, the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated for the thirteenth time in the past 15 years, with 2022 recorded as the deadliest year due to the Covid-19 pandemic since the Rwandan Genocide in 1994.

In the wake of significant conflict, education facilities and systems are among the first to face disruption, and recovery is never easy, even in post-conflict scenarios. No one can ever predict the beginning or end of such crises.

Scholarships significantly contribute to students' success, and corporate philanthropy contributes considerably to this. Looking back to the era of Kenyan educational airlifts in the 1960s, which gave birth to some of our country's best minds, we can be inspired to continue in the same vein, incorporating education into our corporate giving.

The success stories of these students and many others are a testament to the fact that there remains a considerable gap in financing education.

The responsibility to deliver quality and inclusive education for more integrated and peaceful societies cannot be left to governments alone.

Non-state stakeholders, too, must answer the rallying call and invest in education.

Corporates should play their part in creating a transformative learning experience, equipping learners with essential knowledge, values, attitudes, skills, and behaviours to emerge as catalysts for peace within their communities.

The writer is the head of I&M Foundation.