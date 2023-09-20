Columnists Generic medicines offer a win-win solution for patients, healthcare

If a medication has a generic version, you and your pharmacist/doctor can discuss the best option based on your clinical condition and affordability. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By DOMINIC NZUKI

More by this Author

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare in Kenya and across Africa, one of the most persistent and contentious issues has been the skyrocketing cost of prescription medications.

For years, patients have grappled with the financial burden of obtaining essential drugs, often having to choose between their well-being and their wallets.

However, there is a ray of hope in the form of generic medicines, which are proving to be a much-needed panacea for the escalating healthcare costs.

These generic drugs, which are bioequivalent to their brand-name counterparts, offer a win-win solution for both patients and the healthcare system as a whole.

Generic medicines in Kenya and throughout Africa are essentially replicas of brand-name drugs, containing the same active ingredients, dosage, strength, and intended use.

What sets them apart is their price tag, which is significantly lower than that of the original patented drugs. The primary advantage of generic medicines in Kenya is the immediate reduction in healthcare expenditure. When a brand-name drug loses its patent protection, generic versions can enter the market, creating competition that invariably drives prices down.

This competition is a boon for patients, as it can result in substantial savings. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that generics can cost up to 85 percent less than their brand-name counterparts, making them an accessible and economical option for millions of Africans.

Consider the case of Mary, a middle-aged woman in Nairobi with hypertension who relies on medication to manage her condition. She had been purchasing a brand-name antihypertensive drug for years, shelling out a significant portion of her income for this essential medication.

However, when her doctor recommended switching to a generic version of the same drug, Mary was pleasantly surprised to discover that she could maintain her health without straining her finances.

This newfound affordability allowed her to allocate her resources to other essential needs, ultimately improving her overall quality of life.

Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of generic medicines in Kenya extends beyond individual patients to the entire healthcare system. Lower drug prices mean reduced healthcare expenditure for insurance companies, government programmes, and healthcare providers.

As a result, these organisations can redirect resources toward improving patient care, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to medical services, which is crucial for Kenya's and Africa's healthcare development.

Another compelling advantage of generic medicines is their role in promoting medication adherence. When patients can afford their prescribed drugs, they are more likely to adhere to their treatment regimens.

Non-adherence, often driven by high drug costs, has been a pervasive issue in healthcare, leading to worsened health outcomes and increased healthcare spending due to preventable complications.

By making essential medications more affordable, generic drugs help break down the barriers to adherence, ensuring that patients receive the full benefits of their treatment.

For those who may question the quality and safety of generic medicines, it's important to emphasize that these drugs undergo rigorous testing and adhere to strict regulatory standards before they reach the market.

Regulatory bodies such as the Pharmacy and Poisons Board in Kenya ensure that generic drugs are just as safe and effective as their brand-name counterparts, thus putting to rest any concerns about their quality.

Furthermore, the generic medicine advantage extends beyond Kenya and Africa. These lower-cost alternatives have the potential to alleviate the global healthcare burden. In low- and middle-income countries across the continent, where access to essential medications is often limited, generic drugs play a critical role in ensuring that life-saving treatments are accessible to all.

This has been particularly evident in the fight against infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, where generic antiretroviral drugs have been instrumental in expanding access to treatment across Africa.

While the benefits of generic medicines are undeniable, their widespread adoption faces certain challenges. One significant hurdle is the influence of pharmaceutical companies, who often engage in tactics to delay the entry of generic competitors into the market.

These tactics, such as patent evergreening and pay-for-delay agreements, can prolong the exclusivity of brand-name drugs, limiting the availability of more affordable generic alternatives.

Policymakers and regulatory bodies must remain vigilant in addressing these issues to ensure a level playing field for generic drugs across Kenya and the continent.

The writer is the Assistant Manager,Strategy and Innovation at Old Mutual General Insurance.