Columnists Getting health, social justice back on highest-level political agenda

World leaders will in September this year have a unique opportunity to commit to bolstering health systems as three United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meetings (HLMs) on health will take place in New York.

The meetings on pandemic prevention, preparedness, response, universal health coverage and tuberculosis can help to place health high on the political agenda.

This attention is urgently needed because most health-related targets in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including those on pandemic PPR, UHC, and tuberculosis, have been thrown off track and inequalities have widened following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Increased conflicts and climate change threats have left countries and vulnerable populations at even greater risk in the face of emerging health challenges and social justice.

However, this period of multiple, complex crises also offers a rare opportunity to work together and use lessons learned from the pandemic.

We can rally world leaders to make actionable commitments backed by investments in equitable, resilient, and sustainable health systems.

We can use these three meetings to strengthen synergies between health-related SDGs and support governments to effectively prioritise health needs to address multiple challenges such as rising disease burdens caused by non-communicable diseases and mental health conditions, and limited progress on the ongoing response to communicable diseases.

We have an opportunity to ensure that millions of people, young and old, especially women, children, and adolescents, can access the quality and affordable preventative, diagnostic, and therapeutic services they need.

In 2021, we came together as the Coalition of Partnerships for UHC and Global Health to unite behind a common goal to align advocacy and accountability efforts to achieve UHC and other health-related SDGs.

Now more than ever, we stand behind this goal and our collective efforts.

With the three HLMs this year, world leaders can commit to transformative actions for ensuring equitable, resilient, and sustainable health systems so that they deliver for all people in periods of crisis and calm.