Columnists Ghana debt woes has no parallels with Kenya in the wake of default

It’s a false equivalence to compare Ghana and Kenya’s debt problem and the punditry supporting the comparison has not been hinged on economic fundamental. PHOTO | POOL

By TONY WATIMA

In recent weeks, there has concern about whether Kenya is the next Ghana after the latter defaulted on its debt repayment obligations.

It’s a false equivalence to compare the two countries’ debt problem and the punditry supporting the comparison has not been hinged on economic fundamental. This also shouldn’t be interpreted as saying Kenya has no debt problem.

Pre-Covid-19, Ghana’s economy was growing six-eight percent per year. Then Covid-19 hit in 2020, exports fell drastically, there was no foreign exchange coming in and economic growth nosedived.

Countries like Kenya, which had credit facility lines with IMF managed to mitigate much of the contagion shocks. For Ghana, which didn’t have one, its Eurobond yields were trading among the highest and not able to raise money in the international bond market due to high costs.

Why the IMF deal is important to bondholders is that in the event the country finds itself in a position not to meet its debt payment obligations, bondholders are assured that they will always be prioritised in the bailout.

Now, President Nana Akufo-Addo was adamant about not settling for an IMF deal, a campaign promise he had made during election time while the economic situation deteriorated further. Ghana’s currency was devaluing at a fast rate worsening the situation. By the time Ghana reached out to IMF for a deal, the economy had been battered and IMF had to tighten terms.

Ghana’s problem can be summarised as one of the country’s that has paid a huge price from the pandemic and met its waterloo largely due to political hubris. Today, Ghana has the highest food prices in sub-Saharan Africa, public transport has more than doubled due to sharp increase in the price of petrol and diesel. Overall, inflation is around 40 percent but believed to be more than double the official rate. The country’s interest rate is at 30 percent and lending rate is 33 percent, the highest in Africa.

Come to Kenya, our bond yields are among the lowest for frontier markets compared to Ghana’s which was the highest before default. Bond yields performance is the best indicator of what the market assess about the country’s creditworthiness. So Kenya enjoying low bond yields as compared to other frontier markets is a stamp of confidence in how we are navigating the global turbulence.

Second, the new administration has adopted a lower budget deficit than what IMF prescribed. It has committed to fiscal consolidation demonstrated by cutting back Sh300 billion spending in this year’s budget, expand the revenue base all aimed at bringing the budget deficit down to below three percent of gross domestic product within three years.

Third, Kenya unlike Ghana has access to enough external financing to meet external debt service obligations, so Nairobi shouldn’t be expecting foreign exchange shocks.

The writer is an economist.