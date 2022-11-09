Columnists Go big on mitigating climate woes

The drought affecting parts of Kenya has hit people in Arid and Semi-Arid lands (ASALs) and farmers as prices of food continue to increase. PHOTO | POOL

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author

The drought affecting parts of Kenya has hit people in Arid and Semi-Arid lands (ASALs) and farmers as prices of food continue to increase.

Climate change is increasing the frequency, duration and severity of droughts, and the stresses on our ecosystems are growing. As a result, economic losses will mount unless rapid action is taken to restore the land to vitality.

According to the global disaster database, between 1950 and 2020, 487 droughts occurred in Africa and Asia — where the world’s drylands are primarily concentrated — affecting more than 2.5 billion people and costing more than $64 billion.

Therefore, whether we believe in the creation or evolution of humanity, one thing remains constant, our existence on earth depends on our creativity and innovation. Flora and fauna around us are abstract until we connect the dots using the resources sustainably and find solutions to our sustenance.

We have seen how the drought has forced the Maasai community to sell their livestock atthrowaway prices. Last week, many livestock owners at the Bissil animals’ market were desperate to salvage the value of their animals. The crisis reflects poorly on our efforts towards self-determination, ensuring food security and addressing poverty.

In Northern Kenya and Somalia, scenes of dead animals litter the regions. At the same time, governments and several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) have spent millions of shillings fighting poverty in the areas for years.

The scene at Basil should never happen in the 21st century if data were to be used to inform policy and practice.

And we could also have focused on innovative solutions to the perennial drought incidences. In that case, we could have come up with more sustainable solutions to create wealth for millions living in these arid lands.

However, contrary to what many people think, the focus on poverty reduction is counter- productive and blocks innovative solutions to create wealth for the same people that are considered incapable of changing their status.

Essentially, fixing or eradicating poverty is not the same as improving or building wealth. The strategies deployed to eliminate poverty are often detestable. At the same time, there is pride in wealth creation.

Wealth creation is the outcome of innovation. One doesn’t need much education to come up with an innovation creatively. Problems are the significant sources of innovation. Our forefathers connected the dots, turning grain into powder and finally creating ugali. They produced groundbreaking food innovations that we take for granted today.

Governments have invested in predictive data in countries prone to hurricanes to warn citizens ahead of time to move away. Predictive weather models exist; indeed, we started talking about drought in the region as far back as last year. But we needed to warn herders that the consequences of not heeding the warnings would be severe.

In essence, we had enough time to invest in cold chain technologies by harvesting solar energy while at the same time teaching communities how to hygienically cure or smoke the meats for future consumption to avoid the catastrophe we see now.

Startups such as KeepItCool are already leading the way with interventions that improve food security for the people, giving them the confidence to work themselves out of the crisis. Instead, direct food aid exacerbates dependence and false hope that one day they will overcome it.

A problem like changing weather patterns should inform policymakers to develop the relevant interventions needed to save the lives of those who might be affected.

Fortunately, data to make such decisions is available, but unfortunately, the culture to leverage data to empower citizens is not there. But, with the persistent droughts, the gods are telling us to start connecting the dots again.

It is time to start from the bottom to empower pastoralists to play a more significant role in the meat value chain. Because Kenya is a net importer of beef, pastoralists must be assisted in commercializing beef production through improved smallholder beef value chains in the country.

In addition, train them to compete with other countries that supply beef to the country and plug the huge meat consumption deficit. And commercial interventions can create more opportunities, such as the exploitation of hides and skins for shoe manufacturing and leather bags and create jobs for the unemployed.

In addition, more creative investments and the introduction value chain to beef products can attract insurance and other financing mechanisms that will not only cover the losses in the event of a disaster but help the farmers to scale and create more wealth.

Solutions to our problems often lurk around us, waiting for us to connect the dots and solve them.

But, unfortunately, our fixation on poverty reduction undermines our creativity and innovation, which gives rise to wealth. To sustainably change the current practices, we must re- think our poverty reduction strategies by developing a culture of leveraging data to create wealth.