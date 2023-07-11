Columnists Go for discounted Russian oil

By GEORGE BODO

As global energy prices remain elevated, developing economies such as Kenya are walking a thin rope.

The prolonged Ukraine-Russian war has created perceived two axes of geopolitical alliances where you have the West keen to starve Russia of energy finances by cutting their purchases.

The ultimate goal is to squeeze Russia’s ability to continue financing the war.

On the other hand, China, India, Turkey and other smaller non-allied developing economies are keen to take advantage by buying Russian oil at discounted prices.

Because Russia has had fewer buyers for its crude, the market has been discounting its crude. Russian Urals crude oil futures have been trading below $60 per barrel since the beginning of May 2023, the price gap imposed by the group of G7 countries in December 2022, aiming to reduce Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

Consequently, Russian crude has been trading at a discount of nearly $20 to the international Brent crude oil benchmark.

Nonetheless, Russian exports have been rising, with India accounting for nearly 60 percent of total shipments in June 2023 while China stands for seven percent.

While Kenya has had strong bilateral relations with the Western order, specifically the US and the EU, buying Russian oil would be seen as diplomatic infidelity.

But that shouldn’t be the case. In fact, Kenya’s foreign policy should now be, et al, decisively opportunistic and strategic in advancing her own economic interests.

This reminds me of the famous "raison d’etat". During Europe’s religious wars in the 17th Century, all Catholic sovereigns were obliged to unite in opposition to the revolt.

France chose not to, citing its own strategic interests. France’s then chief minister, Armand-Jean du Plessis, or Cardinal de Richelieu, was the first to articulate the dominance of the pursuit of a nation’s strategic interests.

He invented the idea that the State was an abstract and permanent entity existing in its own right. A State’s own requirements are not determined by the ruler’s personality, family interests, or the universal demands of religion, but rather by national interests, in what later came to be known as "raison d’etat".

As a Cardinal, he owed a duty to the Church, which implied aligning against the rebellious Protestants.

Instead, Cardinal de Richelieu saw the turmoil in Central Europe not as a call to arms to defend the Church, but as a means to check Imperial Habsburg preeminence.

France then went on to support the Protestant coalition on the basis of cold national interest calculation.

The aim of keeping Central Europe (more or less the territory of contemporary Germany, Austria and northern Italy) divided remained the guiding principle of French foreign policy for over two centuries.

Buying Russian oil at current discounted prices is a much better proposition than the deferred oil purchase deals Kenya entered into with Gulf countries.

The truth is the Government may not sustainably underwrite dollar availability to sustain the deferred payments.

Going by Cardinal de Richelieu’s raison d’etat principle, the pursuit of a nation’s strategic interests should supersede any other interests.

Energy is the lifeblood of Kenya’s economy. In the current circumstances, there is nothing more strategic to Kenya than bilateral purchases of Russian oil at discounted price(s).

Kenya should use the Russia-Africa Summit late this month to hammer the oil purchase deal. While Kenya owes a duty to the West in terms of geopolitical alignment given long-standing trade relations, there has to be a reasoned necessity when it comes to strategic energy interests.

