Columnists Green permits will soon decide ease of getting business

An aerial view of the Nairobi Central Business District on June 30, 2021. Countries are becoming increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change and developers are implementing sustainable development practices in real estate properties. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CIRU OKOBI

More by this Author Summary Countries are becoming increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change and developers are implementing sustainable development practices in real estate properties.

If project builders do not adapt to the challenge of building sustainable homes, the pressure on natural resources will be detrimental.

As we look into the future, sustainability has become one of the key indices under which businesses get both local and global certification.

By the year 2050, global population will likely reach nine billion people. Due to household demand and population growth, the world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years according to global research.

Countries are becoming increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change and developers are implementing sustainable development practices in real estate properties to promote energy efficiency, minimise the impacts of global warming, and protect natural resources.

Due to advances in technology, green homes are growing in popularity, and this is a step in the right direction.

If project builders do not adapt to the challenge of building sustainable homes, the pressure on natural resources will be detrimental. Some of the negative impacts are loss of biodiversity and increased greenhouse gases.

Today, the need for more sustainable homes has also been expedited by buyers’ preferences. People want — and will pay more for — features such as energy-efficient appliances, windows, and fittings that improve quality of life. It is also worth noting that the younger generation is expected to look out for built-in eco-friendly and sustainable features.

A good example of how green buildings are taking over is the construction of the Garden City residences, mall, and business park in Nairobi.

Among Garden City’s green features are the use of water harvesting and recycling systems. This is a system that can help combat the problem of water wastage that is leading to scarcity.

One of the main benefits of going green in construction is cost reduction. The antithesis that installing green infrastructure is costly has been debunked by developments like Garden City’s solar carport that provides 1.2m kWh of electricity each year.

In addition to cutting costs, green installments have lower maintenance requirements, leading to more savings.

As we look into the future, sustainability has become one of the key indices under which businesses get both local and global certification.

Seeing that the UN has deliberately set aside resources to ensure Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are attained, it is not far-fetched to say that green certification might be a key element in deciding the ease with which a company gets business in future.

ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN

For instance, Garden City’s became the first project in East Africa to achieve a Gold rating in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system developed by the US Green Building Council.

Such honour becomes an advantage should a business venture requiring environmental certification emerge.

In other words, environmental certification will be the standard of the future for construction.

The environmental benefits of green building in our contemporary society cannot be underestimated as it enhances and protects biodiversity while improving the quality of water and air that we consume.

Going green will in the long run reduce streams ruin while conserving and restoring natural resources.