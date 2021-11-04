Columnists Green shoots of rebound at Kenya Power

Kenya power building along Aga Khan Walk, Nairobi on this photo taken on August 15, 2021. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By JAINDI KISERO

More by this Author Summary Sales were up, revenues grew significantly, and finance costs went down drastically.

The phrase green shoots of recovery is used to describe the first signs that an economy is growing again after a recession.

Clearly, we are starting to see green shoots of recovery at Kenya Power.

Kenya Power’s #ticker:KPLC audited numbers for the last financial year look very positive. From a big profit before tax loss the previous year, the company has reported a profit before tax of Sh8.2 billion.

The improved results are coming in the context of low demand for electricity, rising fuel costs, delays in payment of electricity by the national and county governments, and a phenomenal increase in in the cost of guaranteed payments for electricity generated by independent power producers.

When you look at the numbers closely, the positive trajectory is happening because the new board and management that are executing the transformation chose to start by going back to basics.

Indeed, the green shoots of recovery we are starting to see have been achieved largely by doing a very basic thing: managing costs.

The new board and management have executed painstaking monitoring of the top line, better working capital management, reduced use of expensive overdrafts, better control of the supply chain, improved debt collection, and ruthless and realistic provisioning for slow moving inventory.

During the financial year, the board instigated what it called a ‘war room’ initiative aimed at improving efficiency and reducing system losses that entailed a thorough audit and study of consumption patterns and meter readings of nearly 500,000 accounts.

That study included a deep dive into consumption and meter readings of large consumers such as smelters of steel products and cement manufacturers.

The most sensational finding of that study was that Kenya Power was losing hundreds of millions of shillings every month from theft of electricity by big industrial companies owned by politically well connected merchants.

It speaks to the fact that we are a society that doesn’t have true and authentic capitalists. Instead, what we have for capitalists is a parasitic class that only manages to keep and maintain the appearance of being a big industrialist by evading taxes and colluding with insiders within Kenya Power and their political patrons in the Cabinet and high places to steal electricity from Kenya Power.

That audit and the ‘war room’ exercise is what informed loss reduction initiatives such as smart metering of large power consumers, ‘border metering’, ‘feeder metering’ and the enhanced field presence by meter readers that is beginning to reflect in improved sales in the company’s numbers.

Three other factors stand out as making a significant difference in the green shoots of recovery in the company. First, because of better debt collections, provisions for trade and other receivables went down by billions. Second, significant savings were achieved by bringing staff costs down. Third, a 27 per cent reduction in finance costs happened after the company restructured local overdrafts.

Has Kenya Power reached the inflexion point? Not yet. The elephant in the room remains the cost of power from IPPs.

I think the real transformation will start depending on speed and pace of implementation of the recommendations of the presidential task force on review of power purchase agreements.

My parting shot. The transformation process at Kenya Power is at a point where we must now consider the morale of the workforce.

I say so because the feedback I am getting is that the rapid changes have created widespread insecurity and uncertainty within the workforce of the company.

As the board and the cabinet sub-committee on the driving seat of transformation proceed to the next phase, I suggest that it must not approach the task only with the corrupt employee in mind, regardless of the enormous inconvenience and harassment to the far larger sections of honest employees of the company.

You can destroy the morale of the honest worker which is a valuable but delicate asset.

And, my message to independent power producers. This is the time for everybody to make sacrifices to a sustainable future for the power sector. You should not approach the idea of renegotiating power purchase agreements with intransigence.

A transformed Kenya Power is an essential part of a transformed economy.