Columnists Hacking in Sudan’s name: Beware of old Russia’s game plan in Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary meeting at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 28, 2023. PHOTO | AFP

By JENNY LUESBY

More by this Author

Well, how old-fashioned this Russian President is, as he seeks to draw African nations into his sphere with a forum, in Russia, promising free grain for presidents who arrive – having bombed and prevented the regular Ukrainian supplies.

It’s as if he didn’t notice Africa 2023, building its own position, not satellite positions: developing its own free trade and open borders, discussing an African currency, and seeking a new role as a decision-maker on world bodies, versus its historical position as a recipient.

Yet, before we write off this old-style pitch, be warned that the way in the old-fashioned front door is backed up by a way in through the windows for those who do not welcome a bag of grain.

For Kenya had its Internet and e-government savaged on Thursday and Friday last week – being the days when President William Ruto was not at the Russian Africa conference.

The organisation that claimed responsibility has Sudan in its name, but its offices are in Russia. Many of its posts are in Russian.

And with the hacking attack on the Kenyan state, it delivered a classic weapon in Russia’s set of tools in what it terms its new hybrid warfare.

It is also openly affiliated with Russia’s hacking organisation. So maybe we have some Sudanese in Russia being trained in these tools of destabilisation or maybe we have Russians doing this.

But who does it serve to destabilise Kenya, as the emerging leader of an independent pan-African agenda in its own right?

The Sudanese people gain what, versus what Russia gains in this loud warning, from Russian soil, as the Russian African conference so markedly flopped?

Moreover, Russia has a modus operandi it is effecting across Africa, and it works by destabilising regimes and neighbours.

New opposition mounts, public opinion gets worked on, and the armed forces are sometimes eased towards the conclusion that the existing regime is unfit.

Then the African regime pulls in Wagner mercenaries from Russia to protect itself from overthrow, or a coup happens that is supported by the Russian mercenary forces.

The price for these forces is a large share of the country’s natural resources, gold, oil, and other mineral revenues, signed over to those Russian forces.

That raises a new and urgent need for African nations seeking not to get sucked into this sinkhole. They need to ensure public opinion stays on the facts and not the created narratives.

This narrative about tensions with Sudan needs to be addressed and debunked. Who are we fighting here? We need to up our information flow or watch public opinion manipulated and our nation destabilised: in a play, one day, for our natural resources. But, first, of course, Sudan’s.

The writer is a development communication specialist.