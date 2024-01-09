Columnists Halt Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway plans and evaluate economic value

The Treasury says mobilisation of private sector resources for the development of the planned Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway project has started.

Kenya's recent approval of the Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway warrants careful reconsideration given questionable economic benefits stacked against its hefty $3.6 billion (Sh555.09 billion) expenditure. Parallel transport infrastructure already links Kenya's largest cities, presenting an opportunity to optimise connectivity for citizens rather than duplicating costly efforts of uncertain value.

Foremost, with debt sustainability already imperiling Kenya's growth trajectory, the expressway's contribution to GDP appears doubtful in light of more affordable and achievable investments.

This 473-kilometre roadway essentially replicates existing corridors, including the standard gauge railway (SGR), rather than elevating productivity in disadvantaged regions. Building along proven trade avenues unlikely catalyses commerce commensurate with the risks and repayments attached. Kenya must scrutinise whether this capital-intensive project constitutes its best allocation of scarce public resources.

Presently, the SGR provides modernised passenger and cargo rail access between Nairobi and Mombasa, having launched operations in 2017 following its own $ 3.2 billion development costs. While the railway has room to improve services and efficiency, it offers the backbone for a sustainable transport solution in need of further optimisation.

Constructing an expressway alongside risks siphoning economic activity from the railway before establishing an adequate model, endangering prospects to recoup this major infrastructure investment.

Likewise, over an hour of affordable commercial flights shuttle travellers daily between the two cities. Together with the SGR, cost-conscious transport options exist sans requiring an exorbitant additional outlay from state coffers. The new expressway must demonstrate substantial time savings and appeal over flight and rail that citizens would willingly pay a premium for, or else Kenya piles more debt upon itself without purpose.

A smarter infrastructure investment would be improving the proposed Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret-Kisumu arterial, which suffers from poor present conditions but serves far more Kenyan locales and landlocked neighbours.

Enhancing transport arteries supporting wider domestic commerce and trade channels to Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan can boost productivity unlocks greater economic promise for Kenya. Upgrading vital roadways enables achieving higher returns on infrastructure spending versus duplicating corridors of modest added utility between just two cities.

Additionally, in the dawning age of high-speed rails and even hyperloop technology, the expressway epitomises dated thinking on transport innovation. Developing economies like Kenya should avoid lavish outlays on legacy infrastructure projects with short shelf lives. Policymakers should safeguard state resources for investments aligned with transportation's future rather than its past.

The writer is a management and development specialist. [email protected]