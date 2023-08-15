Columnists Harnessing energy management and compliance to cut carbon emissions

Beer production line at the EABL plant in Ruaraka, Nairobi on October 9, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By ROSEMARY MWANIKI

More by this Author

In the face of an ever-worsening climate crisis, the urgency to tackle carbon emissions has never been more critical. As we stand at the precipice of irreversible damage to our planet, two powerful allies emerge: energy efficiency and compliance.

Energy management is a low-hanging fruit in the pursuit of carbon emission reduction. It offers many benefits, not only for the environment but also for our economies and daily lives.

Embracing energy-efficient practices and technologies means doing more with less, reducing the energy demands of our industries, homes, and transportation systems.

At the industrial level, companies can have a significant impact by optimising processes and adopting greener technologies.

From manufacturing to supply chain management, energy-efficient practices can curtail emissions while boosting profitability and competitiveness.

In Kenya, the private sector recognises the importance of reducing its environmental footprint while improving its bottom line.

Companies are proactively combating carbon emissions through effective energy management strategies.

Associations such as the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) promote excellence in energy management.

KAM utilises the Energy Management Awards to recognise enterprises that demonstrate that they are utilising energy-efficient measures and sustainable practices to reduce their energy requirements annually.

Such recognitions from these compliance bodies are not only a badge of honour for the recipients but also give all stakeholders the confidence that the recipients are doing business in the right way, not just for profit but for the good of society and the planet.

At Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), we understand that sustainable growth goes hand in hand with responsible energy management.

Through our sustainability strategy, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, we are committed to accelerating to a low-carbon future and improving energy use efficiency across our processes.

One of our most significant projects is the launch of biomass steam plants, where heavy fuels have been replaced with biomass that generate energy from agricultural waste such as coffee and rice husks along with macadamia shells sourced from local farmers.

This investment will help us reduce our carbon emissions by 95 percent (about 34,000 tonnes) annually.

In recognition of our efforts, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) issued KBL with the Energy Management Compliance Certificate.

This follows our proactive measures to ensure compliance with the Energy Management Regulations, 2012.

We are delighted to receive this certificate and are inspired to continue our journey towards a sustainable future where responsible energy management is at the core of everything we do.

We remain committed to investing in innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and community engagement to reduce our carbon footprint and positively impact our planet.

Let us unite in this crucial endeavour to secure the world we envision and cherish. Energy management and compliance stand as a potent duo, offering hope and a way forward in the fight against carbon emissions.

By harnessing the power of energy efficiency and holding ourselves accountable through compliance, we can pave the way for a sustainable future that preserves our planet for generations to come.

The time is now; the responsibility is ours.

Rosemary Mwaniki is the Operations Director at KBL.