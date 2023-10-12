Columnists Hello MPs, reject Telkom Kenya sale

By JAINDI KISERO

We are all still waiting for the transaction details and terms under which the Kenyan government plans to bring in a Dubai-based entity by the name Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA), to acquire a 60 percent stake in Telkom Kenya.

So far the details provided are scanty. This deal was concluded and monies were paid to Helios of the UK by the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta just weeks before the current administration was sworn in. We are now told that sometime last year, the administration of President William Ruto decided to amend the transaction so as to have another private investor come into the picture.

We are told that a competitive process to identify a new investor was set in motion in January this year, resulting in an evaluation process that recommended the Dubai entity to be the new majority shareholder. We are also told that the Dubai Company has committed to injecting new capital and implementing an upgrade of the company’s capabilities.

We must demand details on all approvals, due diligence reports and independent valuations. As I reflect on this latest Telkom Kenya transaction, I am more convinced than ever before that we badly need to urgently create a government investment corporation as was proposed by the presidential task force on privatisation reform in 2014.

We must accept that we don’t have the capacity within the government to transparently negotiate complex transactions such as these. I went to my archives to look at some of the details of just how complex the transaction that brought in Helios in the picture was structured and was convinced that we don’t have the skills within the government to negotiate complex investment banking transactions.

Helios was to purchase Telkom Kenya from Orange of France under the terms of the RFP of the original privatisation transaction that was issued on September 14, 2007.

And when you look at that RFP, you will find that the main requirement was that Telkom or any party wanting to purchase Telkom had to have an experienced telco operator within its consortium.

Indeed, this is the position stated and repeated several times in the main transaction documents, including ‘heads of terms’ and the business plan that Helios presented to the National Treasury.

As a matter of fact, the transaction documents, dated Nov 5, 2015, clearly stipulated that a share and purchase agreement could only be signed on the production of a technical service agreement between Helios and a technical operator.

In my view, the rain started beating us when we allowed Helios to take over Telkom Kenya without insisting on this critical condition.

We sold the telco company to a private equity business with no domain knowledge and experience in running a telco. Yet our ambitions had been focused on an entity capable of offering much more than a mere financial investor could put on the table.

I have gone back to this old story just to stress the point about the standards of transparency we should be insisting on when going into such complex deals.

The government must disclose the details of the terms sheets. Who are the ultimate beneficial owners of the Dubai-based company? How deep are their pockets?

How much capital is expected following a change of ownership? How much has the Infrastructure Corporation of Africa committed to expenditure or improving on the infrastructure for expanding the business?

The plan to bring in the Dubai company into the shareholding of Telkom Kenya is the latest episode of what ranks as the most grotesque privatisation fiascos in the country’s history. The taxpayer took all the losses while the private sector hogged the gains.

Sample the following: the government sold 51 percent of Telkom Kenya to France Telecom for $390 million in 2007. And, in preparing Telkom Kenya for privatisation, the taxpayer spent much more money: the government wrote off billions of shillings in taxes that Telkom Kenya owed to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Hundreds of millions were incurred in fees to transaction advisers. After the privatisation, the government had to sink in more billions in shareholder loans that it extended to the company while it was under the management of France Telecom.

More significantly, the privatisation of Telkom came at a high social cost to the country because 15,000 former employees of Telkom Kenya had to be sent to the streets.

Parliament should shoot down this new mad cap idea of selling Telkom Kenya to the Dubai company.

The writer is a former managing editor, The East African.