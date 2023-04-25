Columnists Hire CEO to fix specific pressing issues

Hiring a CEO is different from recruiting a permanent and pensionable manager. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BEN CHUMO

More by this Author

Hiring a CEO is different from recruiting a permanent and pensionable manager. It is like looking for a contractor to deliver a specific project within a time frame.

Most CEOs, other than those who are part-owners serve on three-year renewable contracts. Before the board advertises for the position of a CEO, they must meet, deliberate and identify two, three or four pressing issues that the organisation require the CEO to resolve during one’s three-year tenure.

The three mission-critical and pressing issues will become the deliverables for the CEO after he is hired. These three pressing issues must be stated in the advertisement for the position of the CEO, that the board is looking for a CEO with knowledge, skills, competencies and experience in the following three areas.

For example, if the hiring institution has recently acquired another organisation with a different culture from theirs, the role of the CEO will be to assimilate the culture of employees from the acquired entity into the culture of the acquiring organisation.

We have heard that culture can eat strategy for breakfast. If the culture of the acquired company is not quickly changed and employees assimilated into the dominant culture, the strategy of the acquiring company could easily be at risk.

If a regulated power distribution company is hiring a CEO and has issues with its balance sheet, and has had a cash crunch, the new CEO should have knowledge, skills and experience in power tariff setting and negotiations with regulators, the candidate should also have expertise and experience in balance sheet restructuring and negotiating for cheap capital from development partners like the World bank among others, to avoid expensive local borrowings.

If a company has had challenges with employee union strikes that have led to instability, high employee turnover, employee disengagement, demotivation of staff and subsequent low productivity, the new CEO's priority skills set and experience should be that which enable him to resolve the pressing employee relations issues.

This is not to say that the rest of the necessary qualifications of a CEO are not required.

Deep understanding of the organisation’s mission, vision, strategy, structure and culture besides his capacity to provide leadership etc.

All those are necessary, but the three pressing issues should be made to stand out in the advertisement.

After the board has advertised accordingly and the advert has attracted a pool of talent to be interviewed, the board should design the interview tool (questions) in such a way that the three pressing issues that stood out in the advertisement should attract the highest score in the scoresheet.

The candidate with the required expertise to deliver on the pressing issues should be given an opportunity to demonstrate his experience to the board and confirm that he would not face challenges delivering on the identified pressing issues.

After the interviews and the board has onboarded the new CEO, the pressing issues that featured in the advertisement and the interview questions are now translated into the CEO's deliverables in his performance contract.

Besides other deliverables, the three issues stand out as a priority to the board and management through the CEO.

The CEO cascades the three issues to his direct reports’ performance contracts too and the entire organisation’s effort is focused on the three pressing issues.

If the new CEO does not know what in particular he is being hired for, as in, what are the pressing issues, or he is made to identify and determine upon arrival, that CEO will have been set to fail.

The hiring authority should be the one to determine ahead of hiring the CEO. When one looks at the daily newspapers, one cannot help seeing advertisements that would attract anybody who cares to apply.

Very general advertisements that do not identify specific mission-critical areas of expertise required to attract many applicants, make the process very cumbersome and most likely not able to deliver the right result.

While appreciating that most boards may be new and may not have been involved in such a process before, it is advisable that boards seek advice from recruitment agencies way before the advertisements go out so that the entire process is targeted and aligned to deliver the right CEO to the organisation.

When the board hires right, chances are that the CEO will succeed and stay on for his second three-year term. The board will not only succeed in delivering on the three pressing issues, but the organisation will also be stable.

The unplanned departure of a CEO is the most disruptive event to an organisation and the board should stop it by all means including hiring rights.

Failure to hire the CEO right on the other hand is like failing to hire the captain of a ship right. If you hire a captain who has never been to sea, you will have gotten someone who will steam the ship into the eyeball of a hurricane and sink it, as was the case with El Faro in 2015.