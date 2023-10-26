Columnists Hire more heathcare workers for UHC programme to work this time

By DENNIS MISKELLAH

President William Ruto launched an ambitious universal health coverage (UHC) programme on October 20 — the third time this was being done in four years. While this is laudable, questions must be asked why it failed to take off in the past two attempts. UHC is all about provision of the highest level of health without subjecting the patients to financial distress.

As a union we believe that a tax-based model would have worked better than an insurance-based model due to our large population of people in informal employment raising the risk of adverse selection.

The Primary Health Care Act attempts to shift the attention from curative to preventive medicine by placing community health promoters (CHPs) at the centre of our primary health systems instead of trained healthcare workers.

The CHPs have no formal health-related training and neither do they fall under regulatory body. Yet they have been entrusted to not only offer health education, but also treat ‘minor’ ailments.

Some counties have even threatened to sack specialist doctors and hire more CHPS, making the public assume that CHPs can replace qualified health professionals.

More disappointing is the government’s silence on the severe shortage of health workers. This is the main cause for the migration of patients from public to private hospitals leading to high out-of-pocket expenditure hence financial distress, the very thing that UHC seeks to cure.

This acute shortage is manifested when the medics cannot take leave, work long hours and make medical errors due to fatigue. The patients too are not spared when they must queue for long in emergency rooms or wait several months to access lifesaving surgical procedures.

For a country that has 80 percent of its population in informal employment earning daily wages, this is unacceptable.

Preventive health that is being touted as a cheaper alternative to curative cannot work unless we have properly staffed, equipped and stocked hospitals that can carry out proper screening, vaccination and comprehensive family planning and preventive dentistry services.

The disease pattern in Kenya is changing from infectious diseases to non communicable diseases. Cancers now kill 90 Kenyans per day, yet we only have 100 pathologists to diagnose it and another 100 oncologists to offer treatment against a population of 56 million.

This is not only unsustainable but also unbearable especially with the new UHC plan that will bring more patients to seek their services. If UHC has to work, then we must hire more healthcare workers.

Dr Miskellah is a consultant obstetric and gynaecologist and the National Deputy Secretary General at KMPDU.