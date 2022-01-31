Columnists Holiday season might be over, but travel is still on the cards

A Kenya Airways ground crew checks in passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi, on August 1, 2020. PHOTO | AFP

By MAUREEN WANJIRA

The industry is showing signs of recovery, but it is still far from getting to pre-pandemic levels.

Kenya has a peculiar habit of going on mass exodus over the end-year festive season. While for some it is a chance to take a trip back home to visit with family, for others it is time to hit the beach down in Mombasa.

The rest of the year is spent reminiscing on memories made at the beach, and looking forward to the next Christmas season when the next trip will take place.

The past two years have been excruciating for many of us. The pandemic swept in early in 2020 and the whole world was forced to go through restrictions to movement and quickly adopt to a new way of life.

For the person who was used to leaving home every morning and spending the weekend exploring their city, the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders meant that the world was reduced to the same four walls that they looked at day in and day out.

Hotels, lodges, restaurants, bars and other entertainment hotspots – and all those who depended on them for their livelihood – faced significantly worse challenges with their unexpected and rather rapid loss of revenues.

For the hospitality industry, Covid-19 has been a nightmare. An estimated 1.2 million workers in tourism and hospitality lost their jobs since the start of the crisis. That translates to millions of families that lost their daily bread at time when they could ill afford to.

The industry is showing signs of recovery, but it is still far from getting to pre-pandemic levels. According to some estimates, approximately 870,000 tourists came into Kenya compared to 2 million in 2019. This year’s forecasts have the number rising to 1.03 million.

While removal from red lists, relatively quick rollout of vaccines, and easing of travel restrictions have all contributed to improving the situation for tourism players, Kenya’s hospitality industry needs a shot in the arm to help businesses rebuild from the losses incurred over the last two years.

Changing Kenyans’ perspective on what travel means will be crucial if we are to help tourism businesses rebound quickly and re-stimulate the tourism economy. This means promoting Kenya as a year-round destination with more to offer than the traditional beach trips that have become the festive season staple of the local tourist. Kenya has many wonderful, yet underexplored, destinations.

Lake Turkana is growing in popularity among some local tourists, but historic, cultural and scenic wonders are yet to be fully enjoyed. The Great Rift Valley is a lot more than Nakuru and Eldoret. Nyanza uniquely blends a modern and traditional sense with its numerous islands, lively towns and unspoilt beaches, and cultural heritage that permeates the area.

There are numerous museums and places of global historical significance scattered across the country. Not to mention the unique flavours of food, regional eccentricities, and myriad learning opportunities available all over Kenya’s 47 counties that would best be appreciated by someone who has passing knowledge of the country.

Long gone are the days when planning a trip took days because databases were difficult to build. Today, travel agencies are a dime a dozen. They are available on the Yellow Pages both offline and online. And if you are looking for an idea of where to visit, websites like Travel Discover Kenya show you exactly what the country has to offer.

In fact, you can take your print edition if you plan to go off the beaten path and leave behind the phones and internet to which we have become so beholden. We owe it to ourselves to learn about and see as much of our home country as we can.

It is high time that we start appreciating local destinations outside the beaches on the shores of the Indian Ocean, and the wildlife outside the Mara triangle. Climb a mountain, row across one of our many lakes, or chase waterfalls on some of our great rivers.

Plan and take a trip sometime this year –and not just to Mombasa over Christmas.

