Columnists House must remove cooking gas VAT

By JAINDI KISERO

By imposing value-added tax (VAT) on cooking gas, the government has administered euthanasia to the fastest growing segment of the petroleum industry.

I blame it on the mindset of makers of tax policy. Public finances in this country are in such a disquieting state mainly because makers of tax policy insist on the wrongheaded notion that by imposing higher taxes you collect more revenues and that you can milk the cow as many times as you want without causing damage to the macroeconomy.

The making of tax policy in this country is based on the illusionary assumption that when you enrich the government, you enrich the country.

In the petroleum sector, the cooking gas sector is where you see bubbling economic activity.

It is the only sector attracting private investment at a fast rate.

Just the other day, the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank’s commercial lending affiliate, published a disclosure saying it will arrange a financing facility amounting to $23 million to fund greenfield LPG terminal in Mombasa.

By far the biggest investment in LPG terminal and storage business, the African Gas Oil Terminal— linked to the local investor Jaffer Mohammed— that has a capacity to handle 30,000 metric tonnes has also been sending signals that it intends to expand storage capacity.

At the Kipevu Oil Terminal, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is constructing a new oil terminal that will include an LPG storage facility with capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes.

And I gather that several other smaller players have sought licences and approvals from the Electricity and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to build LPG terminals and storage facilities on the Coast.

As a matter of fact, investor interest in LPG terminal and storage facilities has grown to levels where observers are warning about the prospect of overcapacity especially on the Coast.

Opinion is unanimous that apart from the Coast, potential for investment in LPG storage and distribution infrastructure remains huge.

To ask: Is this really the time to think about introducing new taxes on LPG? Why are our tax policy makers acting as if they are oblivious to trends happening right in front of their noses? Why would you want to disrupt the exponential growth in LPG penetration we are witnessing today?

Consider the following data from the official statistics.

From an annual per capita consumption of 2.3 metric tonnes in 2009, it was 6.7 metric tonnes last year.

In 2012, national consumption House must remove cooking gas VAT was at 93,000 metric tonnes.

Last year, the consumption hit 320,000 metric tonnes. In 2012, there were only nine LPG filling plants in the country. Today, it is 105.

The number of LPG brand owners has grown from nine in 2009 to 82.

The way I see it, the fast growth in this sector demonstrates just how informed policy changes and reforms can stimulate progress of a sector.

In 2009, the government opened up exchangeability of valves on LPG cylinders. This was the genesis of the competition and exponential growth in LPG penetration that we are witnessing today.

We have progressed to a level where we are now going into what is called LPG reticulation, namely, networks where LPG is supplied to individual flats from a centralised storage facility as opposed to using the conventional gas cylinder.

Last year, the State-owned National Oil signed a memorandum of understanding with the Toyota Tshusho Group to pilot a reticulation system in a housing project in Nairobi’s South B.

What is my point? It is that in imposing taxes, the most important thing policy makers should be thinking about is what we must do to animate productivity and shift the economy from the low-growth and low-investment trajectory it has been in for years.

Parliament should remove VAT on cooking gas. Period.

