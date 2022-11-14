Columnists Housing financiers play vital role in promoting recovery post disaster

Kenya Kwanza’s Hustler Fund has mutated from a grant to a loan product to now a 10 percent credit facility with a compulsory savings component. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By NATASHA KOLI-MUHIRE

More by this Author

Africa has experienced a significant increase in natural disasters since the 1970s with sub-Saharan Africa witnessing more than 1,000 disasters over the last 40 years.

Statistics further show that approximately 26 million people are driven to poverty by natural disasters annually.

These disasters, whether due to natural or human causes, have impacted the stability and well-being of the affected citizens due to the displacement of individuals and families, and massive losses of property, wealth, and livelihoods.

A case in point is the current flooding being experienced in Nigeria, which according to media reports view it to be the worst in the country’s history and has claimed more than 500 lives and destroyed more than 200,000 homes.

According to a UN-Habitat/AXA 2019 publication, some of the reasons advanced for the massive damage to housing during disasters include deficiencies in building design and construction, low awareness of standards, and poor-quality materials and workmanship.

There is the risk of replicating these mistakes during post-disaster construction and therefore the need to introduce improvements that will tackle issues such as hazard resistance, durability, water and sanitation measures, or environmental performance, in a bid to build back better or safer.

The institutional framework for providing emergency shelter and post-disaster settlement for the displaced persons is inadequate in many African countries and great reliance is placed on international agencies and other stakeholders to assist in emergency shelter response, who themselves are unable to respond effectively due to lack of sufficient resources, among other factors.

The inability to guarantee housing during and after emergencies is worrying considering that shelter is a top physiological or universal human need.

Given the huge capital outlay required to finance housing recovery, stakeholders and more importantly the financial institutions need to actively play a role in financing post-disaster recovery and reconstruction as this cannot be left to governments and humanitarian agencies alone.