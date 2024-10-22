How being intentional builds your net worth

If you are the least challenged person in your tribe, it is often said that it's time to broaden and start hanging out with people who demand of you.

I’ve personally experienced this countless times - being caught in a loop of safety blanket networking, and the thought of making it big seemed scary. It can be disheartening to make an effort to think outside of the box and nothing seems to progress.

However, growing your network and your net worth isn't a solo journey; it takes a thoughtful protocol for growth — both in financial growth and relationship development.

Often, we speak of networking like it is the panacea, but rarely do we speak to the critical component of what comes next. Simply attending events isn't some magic key that will explode your network.

The true power comes from the intentionality of connections — what you do afterwards markets 10x better than just showing up.

Start by attending events that align with your professional and personal goals—conferences, workshops, and industry-specific gatherings where you can meet potential contacts.

Joining professional organisations or participating in online forums related to your field also increases your chances of connecting with the right people.

However, it’s not about attending every event. It’s more of being selective—analysing the audience and the calibre of people attending. Who are they? Why do you want to connect with them? Will they challenge you, inspire you, or open doors to new opportunities?

After the event, that’s when the hard work really begins. Why would you continue communicating with the person you just met? This is a million-dollar question.

If you can adequately answer this, then you will naturally move on to the next stage—learning and knowing how to maintain and grow these relationships. Intentionality is key.

Opt-ins, Business cards or LinkedIn connections are not enough–you must be purpose-front to nurture the relationship.

Most often, your most valuable asset is the current network you have. Your colleagues, friends or even an acquaintance is an untapped goldmine.

The reality is everyone knows something you don’t, and in these relationships can come to a lot of perspectives. It just requires some curiosity and a bit of inquisitiveness.

Find the people who are your advocates, those who can help you achieve personal and professional goals: relationships in some way beneficial to connecting with key mentors, peers or leaders within their industry.

Building these relationships can open doors to new spaces and opportunities. It's about creating a ripple effect where one connection leads to another, expanding your influence and reach.

In this digital age, if you are not on social media then you’re missing out big time. We've moved most of the world online. Though some may argue that being constantly connected has its cons, the pros far outweigh them in totality.

Social media is more than just a spot where influencers can exist and thrive; it's a place where people land amazing jobs, build powerful networks and put a strong foot forward that might seem quite beneficial in their career.

Platforms such as LinkedIn are some of the most important enablers in building professional networking. It is a place where one can share one's insights, provide value, and establish oneself as a thought leader in one's domain. Don't just exist on these platforms; be active.

Share content of value regularly, comment on other people's posts and participate in discussions related to your field. This level of visibility will contribute to meaningful connections.

Practicing the art of pursuing and sustaining relationships

After building these relationships, the important thing is nurturing them. Be it through regular phone calls, emailing or social media networking-communication; communication is key to success, it keeps you at the top of people’s minds.

But also bear in mind that networking isn't all about what you can gain from it; rather, it is about what you can give back. Provide help or add value to others, without expecting an immediate return.

Also, after meeting someone, follow up with a personalized message. This will show genuine interest in staying connected. It is a busy world but try to have periodic check-ins or coffee dates with them to nurture the budding relationships.

For a relationship to have any merit of trust, it genuinely has to be an actual one. A real live relationship with another living and breathing human being will bring greater long-term success than would a tenuous, transactional relationship.

Intentional networking can be more powerful than you ever imagined! By meticulously and strategically selecting events you attend, utilizing your existing relationships to the fullest possible capability without compromising them in any way and using social media more effectively than ever – it's now easier than before for ordinary people – YOU can build a very powerful network that will catapult you into being able to do things which were never available prior.

Yet, what actually makes this network valuable is the intentionality behind developing and sustaining those connections. Be true to yourself and intentional, always looking to serve others.

Always remember, with the right approach, your contact list of over 1,000 can be the springboard to growing your net worth.