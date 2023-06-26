Columnists How corporate simplification can cushion businesses from shocks

The global economy has suffered a series of unprecedented shocks and blows over the past few years. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CAROLINE KIPKULEI

The global economy has suffered a series of unprecedented shocks and blows over the past few years.

Covid-19, political unrest, international conflicts, unstable financial markets and climate-related catastrophes have shaken the sanctity of the economic bedrock. It has not been business as usual.

It is said that in times of turbulence and rapid change, you must constantly be reinventing yourself relative to new realities. In a fast-changing global marketplace, businesses must be agile and structurally flexible to remain relevant and competitive.

Corporate simplification, also referred to as business restructuring, is an important but often overlooked tool for enabling businesses to achieve operational efficiencies and cost savings, improve risk management, and enhance corporate governance.

It is quite common for businesses to have multiple businesses, subsidiaries and entities as part of their corporate structure.

Some of these entities may have become dormant over time and some of the functions may overlap with each other, thus creating organisational leakages.

A corporate simplification exercise will involve a reorganisation of corporate and business affairs and a dissolution of inactive entities and duplicated functions to allow for system efficiencies and minimise compliance exposures.

In the midst of a turbulent global economy, a corporate rationalisation and restructuring exercise could lay a solid path for the business to navigate unchartered territories.

Getting ready for equity injections and capital raising activities, expansion into new markets or products, global or regional alignment of operations, optimisation of operations after a merger or acquisition, or regrouping after a divestiture are just a few of the possibilities.

A restructuring transaction could take many forms, including a share deal, business transfer or asset transfer. Selecting the best structure involves weighing up factors such as the impact on business activities, control, claims, liabilities, employees and tax as well as procedural complexities and approvals.

Regardless of the structure, it is important for businesses that are intending to undertake the process to be aware of the legal and tax risks involved in implementing such changes.

A legal feasibility assessment will help to identify any ‘red flag’ issues that might affect the restructuring.

These include asset encumbrances, shareholding restrictions, constitutional documents that may require an amendment to allow for the intended transactions, limits on the transferability of licences and permits and regulatory approvals.

Change of control clauses may exist in key contracts with suppliers, customers, landlords, lenders or insurers which may require notification or consent and in extreme cases, trigger the right to terminate the contract.

These clauses are typically sparked by changes in shareholding but could also be set off by changes in the nature of the business or any event that would substantially change the nature of the contractual relationship.

Caroline Kipkulei is the Manager, Legal & Regulatory Compliance Advisory at PwC Kenya.