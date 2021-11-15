Columnists How Covid-19 has changed estate, succession planning

By WINNIE KOECH

When we look back on the global coronavirus pandemic, it undoubtedly caused a watershed of events on multiple fronts. On the economic front, many businesses struggled and millions of livelihoods across the globe were affected.

On the social front, we saw a significant shift in the way we interacted. We became more socially distant, but then, again, we also became better prepared.

So, what can we learn from these events and how has our behaviour been influenced when looking at estate and succession planning?

First, we need to bring estate planning to the fore. Prior to the pandemic there were more foreseeable threats to a family or business legacy. A patriarch might expect to live to a ripe old age and keep a hand in the business to steer it in the right direction.

In the Kenyan family context, there is the challenge of children not always ready to take up family businesses earlier in life or are pursuing a totally different path to that of the family when it comes to businesses.

That well-trodden path is now less certain for many business owners and their families. A single, simple succession plan might now no longer be appropriate.

Consequently, we’ve seen more clients prompted to reflect on their current estate plans. In some instances, this has been to future-proof their plans, while others have had to rearrange affairs to absorb the pandemic’s economic impact.

It is no surprise then that there has been increased demand from clients with offshore trusts, local trusts and business structures wanting to review their plans.

If you find yourself in this position, it is always advisable to do it with a fiduciary expert because of the complexities involved. By engaging an expert on these matters, you’re also showing that you’re serious about protecting your wealth for future generations.

Secondly, we need to understand that there is no age restriction on estate or wealth planning. A key lesson learnt during the pandemic is that a certain urgency is needed to get one’s affairs in order. We no longer have the luxury of contemplating a legacy only after a full life of building up a family business.

Covid-19 has demonstrated that no-one will be left spared with global outbreaks of this nature. Should this fate befall a young or middle-aged family, the consequences can be very damaging unless a proper plan is in place.

Thirdly, we need to separate personal and business affairs. Even though one of the first rules of business is to separate personal matters from professional matters, many families had been left in limbo because this had not been done, or not adequately done.

The danger of not doing so exposed many families during the pandemic. The lockdowns have pushed untold businesses over the edge, often exposing the personal assets of business owners that had not been properly structured.

A hidden danger that often only crops up when it’s too late in a business partnership is if any of the parties has not properly structured his or her estate. In the absence of succession instructions, for instance, the business could be locked in probate for months or even years as the estate is wound up.

This has been seen a lot in our Kenyan society even before the pandemic, and this problem will now be compounded leading to an extended agony for the affected families. Separating your business and personal affairs in the appropriate manner is therefore a high priority if you wish to leave a lasting legacy.

Lastly, we need to plan ahead. A key component of a succession plan is to prepare for emergency situations such as sickness, hospitalisation or incapacitation that leaves one incapable of coherent decision-making.

Any proper estate plan caters for these instances by appointing trusted people to help make the right medical and financial decisions if needed.

While Covid-19 taught us all some uncomfortable lessons, hopefully we now appreciate why we should be planning for tomorrow even if it looks bright and trouble-free.

Koech, head of high net worth clients, Stanbic Bank.