Columnists How executives can remain calm in middle of crisis

The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis. PHOTO | POOL

By Lillian Ngala

More by this Author Summary Leaders grow into their roles fully aware that dealing with a crisis is not a matter of if, but when.

You don’t have to rush and make a mess out of trying to deal with a crisis, because your initial reaction will set the tone for how things will end up.

Your communication skills will be tested during the crisis; how you respond and disseminate the information is very important.

According to Brian Tracy, ‘The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis’. Leaders grow into their roles fully aware that dealing with a crisis is not a matter of if, but when. But sometimes, a crisis can come out of the blue in full force and put your career and organisation in peril.

When that happens, leaders must continuously process large amounts of complex information, contradictory views, and strong emotions which can be overwhelming.

These things can make one anxious and desperate for something, anything; but giving in to that urge often leads to overreaction and disorientation of an entire organisation.

You don’t always have to have all the answers or get everything right the first time of asking. And you don’t have to rush and make a mess out of trying to deal with a crisis, because your initial reaction will set the tone for how things will end up.

Instead, pause and reflect before acting. Employ self-awareness and self-control and remain calm, compassionate and inspiring through your words, actions and demeanour. Observe your emotions and pause to take in the atmosphere before you choose how to respond.

During a crisis, leaders should strive to embrace active listening technique as it makes a leader approachable and encourages people to look up to them for reassurance and empathetic leadership, which makes leading during a crisis easier.

Your communication skills will be tested during the crisis; how you respond and disseminate the information is very important, what you say can make or break employee commitment and pit the entire organisation on the edge.

Given that a leader can’t possibly stay calm when everyone around them is panicking, their communication should be assuring, clear and consistent — aimed at reducing fear and uncertainty. It should also come with the provision of providing safe channels for giving feedback so that team members can help with steering the ship.

Leading in a time of crisis is a balancing act, too. You have to lead with strength and vulnerability, you have to be decisive yet consult widely.

More interestingly – even though people always come first, a leader is expected to make brave decisions on profit if the company is to remain afloat.

Getting that balance right is a great factor in determining whether you come out of a crisis intact.

Acting in line with what we believe is right and what has served us well over the years makes us comfortable and confident. It comes naturally unlike having to cut corners taking risky shortcuts.

As such, in a crisis, leaders should remain principled and unwavering in their beliefs of what is right and wrong.

Crises can persist for long, as we have seen in the case of the Covid-19 pandemic. For that reason, leaders must manage their energy and balance work needs with their physical well-being.

Have a calming and assuring day ahead, won’t you?