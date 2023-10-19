Columnists How financial literacy can grow the number of local retail investors

By RUFUS MWANYASI

“How do you solve a problem like Maria? She's always late for chapel but her penitence is real. She's always late for everything except for every meal, I hate to have to say it but I very firmly feel Maria's not an asset to the abbey.”

Now, if you’re a fan of musicals (I’m not, just had to kill some time over the weekend watching something), you can easily tell I’ve borrowed from The Sound of Music, - the three-hour long movie musical that tells the story of Maria, the undisciplined nun.

Try as they might, the head nuns couldn’t conform Maria to the nuns’ lifestyle. Eventually, they had to throw her out of the abbey to find her purpose in life. Anyway, later on when I got to reading the recently released Absa Africa Financial Markets Index 2022, I couldn't help but ask this question; “How do you solve a problem like a Retail Investor?

In summary, out of the six metrics highlighted in the report surveying 26 African markets, the one with the lowest score is the “capacity of local investors.”

Lack of risk appetite, few investment options and regulatory hurdles are cited as some of the contributing factors hindering specifically the institutional side. On the retail side, low retail investor participation is mentioned although implicitly.

To our interest, financial education and market access initiatives are referenced as active across the region all aimed at shoring up retail investor participation.

Now, I find this encouraging as these measures agree with the recommendations of a 2021 World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) survey on retail investor participation.

Conducted across 34 exchanges and covering developed, emerging, and frontier markets between 2010 and 2020, the survey made some interesting observations.

Here are a few that stood out for me. One; retail accounts growth rate and the number of trades per retail account were found to increase with the country’s financial literacy score.

Research shows a positive relationship between financial literacy programmes, such as trading games and training courses, and both the breadth and depth of retail trading.

Personally, I’d be happy to see “Capital Market” clubs set up in primary and secondary schools. Two; facilitating market access via online and mobile phone trading platforms increased overall retail investor participation.

Three; retail investor participation increased aided by a reduction in trading fees and improved access to data and research.

In all, the role of the retail investor can be improved as it is crucial. Besides bringing additional liquidity to the market, especially for small and mid-cap stocks, their participation also solves another problem: depth of the order book (metric 3).

As a market, we should aim to get above 70 percent as a percentage of retail trading volume with respect to total trading volume - some exchanges exceed 80 percent.

On this point, good to see continued progress on the above measures. Unlike the case of “Maria”, the retail investor cannot be ignored and should not be “thrown outside.”

The writer is MD Canaan Capital.