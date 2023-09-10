Columnists How firms should assess readiness for IFRS sustainability reporting

IFRS 8, “Operating segments”, is the financial reporting standard on segment reporting and disclosures. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

More by this Author

Following the launch of the two IFRS sustainability disclosure standards earlier in June this year, regulators in different jurisdictions and organisations across the world have signalled their intention to apply them.

This decision reflects a recognition of the vital role non-financial reporting, such as sustainability reporting, plays in communicating an organisation’s current and future financial prospects.

It is no wonder investors are demanding this information today, unlike a few decades ago when most of an organisation's value resided on the balance sheet.

In recent years, there has been a shift from tangible assets shown on the balance sheet to intangible assets, usually not reflected on the balance sheet.

Organisations preparing to report using the IFRS sustainability disclosure standards should assess their readiness level based on the standards' requirements and objectives.

The areas to assess for readiness include the following:

First, the knowledge and understanding of the new IFRS sustainability disclosure standard and other frameworks such as GRI, SASB, CDSB, and Integrated Reporting across the organisation.

Understanding other sustainability frameworks is essential because the IFRS sustainability standards are compatible with other frameworks and standards.

Secondly, the identification of sustainability risks and opportunities (including climate risks - physical and transition) should include a materiality assessment and consider the requirements of the IFRS disclosure standards, industry-specific guidance from the SASB and other standard setters, and a benchmarking to the sustainability risks and opportunities identified by similar entities in the same industry or geography.

In addition, organisations should assess preparedness to disclose material information on the four pillars comprising the core content of the IFRS sustainability disclosure standards - Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, Metrics and Targets.

For the climate-related disclosures standard (IFRS S2) specifically, organisations should assess the availability of information and data on the impact of climate scenario modelling from risks and opportunities resulting from climate risks—also, the measurement of greenhouse gases.

The writer is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.