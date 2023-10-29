Columnists How Japanese support to Kemri is paying off for Kenya’s public health

By KEN OKANIWA

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) today received the Japanese Ambassador’s Commendation for its outstanding contribution to improving the health of the Kenyan people while promoting friendship and cooperation between Japan and Kenya.

Japan’s involvement with Kemri started from its inception back in 1979. Our support for the construction of laboratories, supply of medical equipment and provision of specialised training, amounting to about 7 billion yen (about Sh7 billion) has helped in developing the institution as one of the leading health research centres in Africa.

The establishment of the infrastructural facilities was followed by an aggressive investment in the critical human resources that would drive the premier institution.

Kemri’s research has since contributed to reducing the incidence of infectious diseases such as diarrhoea, hepatitis and HIV/Aids, and parasitic diseases such as malaria, schistosomiasis (also known as bilharzia) and jigger infestations.

The institution is the first to respond whenever there is a disease outbreak as was demonstrated recently during the Covid-19 pandemic through viral analysis and surveillance.

Currently, Kemri is implementing the TCTP to strengthen laboratory capacity to build resilience against public health emergencies in the Eastern Africa region. Our cooperation focused on fostering new leaders for infectious disease control. We provided opportunities for the training of Kemri research scientists in Japan through PhD and master’s degree programmes and short courses.

The first biosafety level 3 facility in the country was set up at Kemri in 1997. It contributed immensely to the development of Hepatitis and HIV-1 test kits. Japan’s involvement in Kemri is not restricted to the government level. Nagasaki University Institute of Tropical Medicine dispatched a professor to Kemri in 1979 as a JICA team leader.

Kemri’s outstanding researchers who obtained their PhDs at Nagasaki University are now carrying out cutting-edge biomedical research in Kenya and driving its development.

Without a doubt, the collaboration between researchers from Japan and Kenya has fostered a strong bond of friendship. Many Kemri researchers who studied in Japan maintain their personal links, and young Japanese students who have participated in fieldwork have a special affection for Kenya.

The writer is the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya.