How Kenya can unleash the full potential of technology in education

Pupils at Kosawo Primary school in Kisumu use tablets on March 1, 2017. Kosawo was among the pilot schools in the digital literacy program implemented by the Ministry of Education. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By FIDELIS NTHENGE

In a world constantly evolving with technological advancements, the integration of technology in classrooms has become an essential aspect of today’s education.

In Kenya, this transformation took a significant leap forward when the previous government promised free laptops to all pupils joining primary school every year.

Though the delivery of laptops did not quite materialise on the scale previously promised, it ignited a wave of digital infrastructure improvements that revolutionised the learning process from kindergarten to university.

The improved digital infrastructure brought the Internet to places where its access was non-existent before. This enabled better access to information and knowledge for students and educators alike.

This, in turn, facilitated the adoption of digital tools and resources in classrooms, fostering a more dynamic and engaging learning experience for students.

One of the most significant developments in this digital transformation has been the incorporation of virtual classrooms.

Remote learning became a reality, allowing students to attend classes, collaborate with peers, and access educational materials without physical limitations.

The pandemic only accelerated this trend, making digital education a necessity rather than a mere choice. The same was true for the International Baccalaureate (IB).

In 2022, the IB launched a flexible, accessible and inclusive online diploma programme pilot to explore new pathways to better understand the needs of students who may not be able to attend traditional brick-and-mortar education.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of this revolution, altering the landscape of education in unprecedented ways.

AI technology will become part of our everyday lives – like spell checkers, translation software and calculators.

We, therefore, need to adapt and transform our educational programmes and assessment practices so that students can use these new AI tools ethically and effectively.

Allowing its use within the school's principles of academy integrity will empower Kenyan students and teachers with valuable learning experiences while upholding ethical academic standards.

With technological advancements, students can delve into vast knowledge through digital libraries online, explore complex topics and develop critical thinking skills.

These advancements have transcended traditional learning methods, provided personalised guidance and enabled students to become not just knowledge consumers but creators as well.

The integration of technology into classrooms needs to go beyond mere digitalisation. The digital era demands adaptability and creativity, qualities that students now cultivate through their interactions with technology.

To unleash the full potential of technology in education, continuous investment in digital infrastructure, teacher training, and the development of locally relevant digital content is crucial.

The writer is the Director of Curriculum Development, International Baccalaureate.