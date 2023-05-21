Columnists How organisations can navigate the changing reporting landscape

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

The corporate reporting landscape is changing. Notable among these changes is the increased demand for non-financial reporting bordering on Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability reporting.

This demand is driving organisations to communicate the shared value created for shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader community.

Organisations are embracing new reporting frameworks such as Integrated Reporting, TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures), GRI (Global Reporting Initiative), SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) standards and the soon-to-be-issued IFRS sustainability standards to name a few.

Organisations must grapple with the many frameworks to comply with and build the capacity to apply them well.

These changes are all occurring against the backdrop of increasing demand and complexity of traditional reporting in areas such as financial reporting and other governance reporting.

Organisations can take some steps to successfully navigate this changing reporting landscape.

One critical first step is creating organisational awareness of the reporting changes and frameworks. This awareness journey requires capacity-building across the organisation.

The knowledge gained creates a springboard.

Sadly, many organisations fail to invest in this foundational step of awareness, which results in challenges later.

The next important step is designing, building and investing in systems, processes and policies that assist with embedding the business-as-usual operational mode for the new reporting obligations.

Similar to traditional reporting like financial reporting, it ensures that the information in these reports is monitored and evaluated all year round instead of a one-off event at the end of the financial year.

It demonstrates management's commitment to transparency with stakeholders.

Another vital step is providing assurance on the key performance indicators in these reports.

Organisations should recognise the adverse impact on their brand and reputation when credibility and trust are eroded in their reported non-financial KPIs.

This way, stakeholders such as capital markets and investors can place reliance on that information.