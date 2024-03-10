Columnists How public private partnerships boost service delivery to citizens

E-governance has emerged as the norm in recent years and is set to continue revolutionising how citizens access public services.

By EDOUARD DOCTEUR

The growth of Internet and mobile phone use is the foundation on which these systems will grow in value for citizens. However, for effective delivery of these technologies and services, public-private partnerships (PPPs) are crucial to enabling governments to overcome key challenges —both infrastructural and financial.

In 2022, Kenya acquired the Peace Cable, a 15,000-kilometre submarine fibre connection worth $400 million. This high-capacity cable links multiple nations, including Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, and France, with extensions to Singapore and South Africa.

Designed to handle 16 terabytes per second and expected to last 25 years, the Peace Cable was a significant boost to global connectivity. This project was made possible through a PPP, with key contributors, including Telkom Kenya, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Cybernet, HMN Tech, and PCCW Global. This highlights the effectiveness of PPPs in advancing Kenya’s telecoms infrastructure and promoting international connectivity.

E-governance was based on decentralisation, which African governments began adopting in the 1990s, transferring authority and responsibility from central governments to local or regional governments, bringing services closer to the people.

Rwanda, Kenya, and Ghana are leading lights in the e-governance space in Africa facilitating key public services like business registration and tax payments, among others. Rwanda’s 2013 debut 10-year Eurobond, with a 6.625 percent coupon, attracted a significant $3.5 billion in orders, spotlighting the strength of PPPs in enhancing service delivery.

The funds were allocated to clear a loan for the Kigali Convention Centre, support its completion, finance the Nyabarongo hydropower project, and settle RwandAir’s debts.

This Eurobond’s significance extends beyond finances, it underlines Rwanda’s commitment to boosting infrastructure development. It received international acclaim, underscoring the transformative role of PPPs in fostering economic growth and delivering vital services.

Kenya recently enhanced the eCitizen platform to accommodate more than 5,000 government services with the introduction of a mobile app—Gava Mkononi. The government plans to further enhance it through the introduction of a new digital ID.

In sum, the growth and success of e-governance in Africa will not only depend on tech investments but also on the strength of partnerships across sectors, the adoption of best practices, and placing citizens at the heart of all initiatives.

The writer is the Chief Delivery Officer at Global Voice Group.