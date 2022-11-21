Columnists How secretaries build governance

Employment & Labour Relations Court Judge Maureen Onyango (right) presents a Fellowship Award to Emily Mugonyi of the Institute of Certified Secretaries recently in recognition of her efforts in promoting good corporate governance. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Corporate governance covers the way organisations are controlled and led by the apex body. Depending on the nature of an organisation, such governing bodies might include a board of directors in the case of co-operatives and companies, or a governing council for non-profits such as NGOs and public bodies.

Akin to a ship captain, the board of directors (or relevant governing body) is responsible for developing organisational strategy and charting policy direction.

However, a majority of the members who constitute the board of directors are often external members and not employed by the entity they serve.

This, therefore, raises the need for a professional corporate secretary to serve as a link between the individual directors and the organisation, as well as a liaison point between different board committees.

They also act as an interface between the board and executive management.

Extensive training

Like a network router, corporate secretaries are critical to ensuring that board business is run smoothly without delay or hindrance to ensure organisations fulfil their purpose.

Corporate secretaries also undergo extensive training that prepares them to be excellent governance counsel for the board of directors in relation to organisational purpose, values, and applicable laws and relevant regulations.

For instance, corporate secretaries can check that all board meetings are convened in accordance with the law. They also ensure that board resolutions reach the intended target audience in a timely manner.

In doing so, corporate secretaries perform important strategic responsibilities by acting as critical thought leaders who advise boards, besides performing administrative responsibilities such as providing support to the board and acting as a first point of contact for shareholders.

This also renders corporate secretaries as movers and shakers who shape corporate governance practices.

ICS role

Research affirms the contribution that corporate secretaries make towards board performance and overall strategic leadership of organisations.

This might also explain why even organisations that are not required by law to have a corporate secretary are opting for one.

In Kenya, the Institute of Certified Secretaries or ICS is responsible for promoting the development of corporate secretarial profession.

ICS fulfils this mandate by ensuring that there are qualified corporate secretaries to serve.

ICS is also responsible for regulating practising corporate secretaries and supporting their continuing professional development.

In return, it is hoped that these corporate secretary professionals will continue to advance a strong corporate governance agenda in East Africa.

Karanja is CEO of the Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya.

Kimani is a Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Finance at the University of York (UK) and Visiting Fellow at University of Essex (UK).