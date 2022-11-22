Columnists How the World Cup can help score many development goals

By TITUS KAMANGUYA

After a four-year hiatus, five billion people will be glued to their TV screens or watching live ongoing football bonanza in Qatar. Does having your right toe “behind enemy lines” really constitute an offside?

His hand was in a natural position, that can’t be a penalty! The World Cup is upon us. We gather to coronate the next kings of world soccer.

Careers, villains, and heroes will be created over the next 30 days in 90-120 minute bursts.

Teams dedicate immense resources to successfully participate in this apex tournament. Understandably, focusing on the sporting action makes us miss the marvel that is organising the tournament, the impact on business and the economy.

Football has transitioned from a weekend pass time to a globally influential and disruptive sports business. Management of prestigious clubs evolved from ‘hustlers’ to oligarchs, business magnates and royal families.

Investment in World Cups increased exponentially; $500 million for the USA in 1994 to $220 billion for Qatar in 2022. Substantial amounts to pump into a host country’s economy require proper planning and diligent execution to unlock a country’s potential.

Infrastructure forms the bulk of these investments, including new stadia, facility upgrades, accommodation, and transit systems.

Countries can capitalise on this by fashioning investment packages that attract FDI or PPPs as opposed to debt or tax financing in return for long-term branding contracts or temporary corporate tax concessions for the employment of graduate or trainee students thereby enhancing local capacity.

The immediate upshots of pre-World Cup investments are increased employment, improved forex reserves, and enhanced internal security with training on crowd control, threat detection and handling.

The crux for a country, however, is hosting the actual tournament. Tourist influx uplifts hospitality, transport, and retail industries.

Germany received $400m from tourism-related revenues in Germany in 2006. The 30-day tournament provides the host country five minutes of fame.

How does it maximise this to make a lasting economic impact and global brand presence?

Ministries in charge of Sports, Tourism and Foreign Affairs should work in tandem to position the country as a year-round destination. Create tourism packages that span beyond the tournament spectrum.

World Cup investments have long-term returns improving local leagues and building the country as a regional sports powerhouse, increasing its ability to host future tournaments.

On the flip side, the opportunity cost is missed critical spendings such as health care, education, and industries that yield better long-term returns.

For countries that don’t have mature domestic leagues, creative thinking around the post-tournament use of sports assets is key.

Opening-up stadiums for use by the neighbouring community, schools, and universities to maintain them in a usable state is a big opportunity. Countries may also use the facilities to enhance the development of other sports.

Sports investments and consequent tourism have the potential to accelerate a country's development. However, it requires strategic thinking to use sports as a tool for growth.

Writer is commercial finance manager at GSK