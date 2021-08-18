Columnists How we wasted the Kipchoge moment

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021.

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author Summary Many people are enchanted with Kipchoge’s back-to-back win of Olympic marathons, and also his being the first human being to have run a sub-two-hour marathon in the city of Vienna-Austria.

But what is coming out clearly is that, the opportunity being offered by Kipchoge might be a passing cloud. And that we can only take advantage of it while experiencing his superhero status at the moment.

After Eliud Kipchoge’s big win in Tokyo, the creativity of Kenyans on social media was at its best. Not only did they describe him as the Greatest of All Time, they even created mock products. One of the outstanding ones was a chocolate brand, Kipchogolate. It looked so real and appealing that one was tempted to start looking for it online.

Whilst the social media “manufacturer of chocolates” was just being innovative by seizing the moment of Kipchoge’s win and the brand, the underlying message is that we have not yet fully exploited the opportunities in our athletes and the sports sector.

Many people are enchanted with Kipchoge’s back-to-back win of Olympic marathons, and also his being the first human being to have run a sub-two-hour marathon in the city of Vienna-Austria.

But what is coming out clearly is that, the opportunity being offered by Kipchoge might be a passing cloud. And that we can only take advantage of it while experiencing his superhero status at the moment.

People tend to forget quickly and move on to other celebrities of the time. This indeed has happened before in the late 1960s and early 1970s when the world was in awe of Kipchoge Keino after winning gold medals in 1,500m at the 1968 Mexico City and at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

Tom Peters, an American writer, once said, “If a window of opportunity appears, don't pull down the shade.” We must begin to seize these windows of opportunity that keep on popping up in Africa. Branding icons like Kipchoge Keino and Eliud Kipchoge is an absolute necessity since it provides the foundation of the good, they have done to the country and will continue to do. Those who know the Kipchoge Keino’s family can attest to their philanthropic initiatives in support of orphaned children.

There are lessons to learn from Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona. His exit was handled differently in Europe. As he signed his Sh3 billion acceptance transfer fee that will be complemented by an annual net salary of Sh4.1 billion, Parisians queued to purchase his new PSG jersey from designated shops. The sales may cover his cost before the season starts.

In contrast, Eliud Kipchoge quietly arrived at JKIA with fellow Kenyan athletes. There were no people jostling to catch a glimpse of this giant of a man. We have not even conceptualised the idea of exploiting this larger-than-life icon’s success. We’ve simply lost the opportunity to pay for his brand and also build talent in the country.

Imagine if we had converted some of the factories in Athi River to producing Kipchoge jerseys, T-shirts and other sportswear and leveraged the global value chains to distribute them worldwide soon after his win. The opportunity could support cash-strapped sports agencies in Kenya and comfortably reward athletes.

Manufacturers in Paris acted quickly on Messi’s transfer when the window of opportunity opened. In a similar manner we should have done the same with Kipchoge. Great entrepreneurs are those who are proactive, capable of taking the risk and being innovative.

By coming up with words like Kipchogolate, we are just being creative. But it makes sense if the idea is implemented. Some may think that there exists no opportunity in branding chocolates in such a manner. It actually doesn’t matter where the athlete comes from.

Messi’s jerseys will find market in far-flung areas beyond Paris and so would Kipchoge’s. There are diehard supporters of European teams in Africa who spend money on brands bearing the names of their teams. There are also as many people out there who would pay anything to have brands in the names of local celebrities.

Sports organisations make money from the brands they build and in turn invest in talent to sustain their activities. African investors must learn to take advantage of the opportunities in sports as a way of raising money to develop the abundant talent we have in Africa.