Columnists Human gullibility and how fraudsters know how to milk it

It’s upon you to investigate where you invest. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RUFUS MWANYASI

More by this Author

Bitcoin broke out into a new high this week after shutting through a major resistance at S$30,000. I read that the jump is based on the exchange traded funds (ETF) speculation and not global instability.

Whatever the case, the price pop got me thinking: should the trend be established, are we likely to see a replay of thievery witnessed a few years back?

Not so long ago, fraudsters made huge money scores luring investors into Ponzi and other schemes with most virtual currencies being used to facilitate fraudulent or simply fabricated investments.

Today’s article is a simple reminder on why you need to be watchful. But for those that can’t resist the allure of such opportunities, here’s five ways to separate with your money fast.

One; chase after high investment returns with little or no risk. Specifically, if you like “Guaranteed” investment returns or promises of high returns for little risk, then you’re on the right path.

Two, if the investment shows overly consistent returns, do not let it pass. Great investments make consistent returns regardless of overall market terms. Three; If the investment is unregistered with the capital markets authority, then go for it.

Four, ask for investments with difficulty in making payments. Don’t be sceptical if you don’t receive a payment or have difficulty cashing out your investment, just be a little patient. And whenever you’re encouraged to “roll over” promised payments, do not hesitate to do so.

Lastly, if the deal involves secretive and/or complex strategies and fee structures, chances are the scheme promoters know what they are doing. It is a good rule of thumb that it's a suitable investment for fools like you.

Remember, it’s upon you to investigate where you invest, not state authorities. I know the directorate of criminal investigations (DCI), the capital markets authority (CMA) and even the Central Bank have each separately issued fraud alerts in the course of the past two years.

Nonetheless, the burden of responsibility still lies with you. Recall, until Bernie Madoff’s scheme came crashing down and the biggest Ponzi scheme in Wall Street’s history came to light, he’d seduced regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission even esteemed him as a Nasdaq Stock Market chairman.

His fraudulent scheme was not detected despite warnings and credible complaints over 10 years. All that to say, depending entirely on state authorities to catch the bad guys is being super-reckless.

Watch out for these scammers. The kind that uses flattery to get to your money box or purse. The type that puts on a mask to cover up greed. Shameless fraudsters with no conscience. I hope you see the point of always being alert and sober when making investment choices.

Allow me to close with this excerpt from a poem on human gullibility titled “Human Nature '' by Gulliver Gimble; “Looking back at years gone past we see faults below our feet. We will walk on them again and again until our callused heels ache. This is only human nature. The tragedy in life is not love, heartache or emotions at hand. It is the fact that we cannot understand this bewildering self. This thing that drives out passion and hate. The tragedy is that we will never see the target of ourselves and the arrow of human nature.”

Mwanyasi is MD Cannan Capital.